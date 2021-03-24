BLOWING ROCK, North Carolina — The train whistles are once again ringing through the Blue Ridge Mountains as Tweetsie Railroad prepares for its much-anticipated reopening. The park will welcome guests back beginning Friday, April 2, with an emphasis on safety measures to ensure an enjoyable time for all.
“This has been the most challenging year in our history, for many reasons, so we can hardly wait for April 2 to welcome back out Tweetsie Railroad family and celebrate in typical Wild West fashion,” said Cathy Robbins, director of marketing for Tweetsie Railroad, in a release. “The park will look a little different this year, but that is to keep both our guests and our staff safe and healthy. We hope our family-friendly tradition in the mountains will bring much needed joy in a safe and clean environment.”
The park will host a special celebrity opening weekend – The Easter Bunny! He will be onsite to welcome guests back and for photo opportunities just in time for the holiday. Tweetsie Railroad is also planning to hold its special, themed-weekend events, and tickets for Day Out With Thomas™ – the opportunity to take a ride with Thomas, the No. 1 blue engine – are on sale now.
Tweetsie Railroad is following North Carolina state and federal CDC regulations, the release says. All guests will be required by state law to wear face coverings and will be asked to social distance from other guests. The park has also instituted extensive cleaning and sanitizing procedures to maintain the safety of its facilities.
With safety as the top priority, and fun a close second, Tweetsie Railroad has made many changes to the park.
All visitors, including Season Pass holders, are required to obtain advance tickets for a specific day and train ride time. General Admission tickets are on sale now.
Tickets and Golden Rail Season Passes can be purchased online or by phone at 877-TWEETSIE (893-3874). Golden Rail Season Pass holders can call this number to reserve a date and train ride time.
The park and train ride will operate at 50% capacity pending further guidance from local, state and/or federal health officials.
Face coverings must be worn at all times, indoors and outdoors, as well as on rides for anyone age 5 or older. Some exceptions may apply.
Indoor dining will be limited. To accommodate guests, outdoor seating has been expanded.
The live Wild West Train Adventure will operate at reduced capacity; with space limited for this feature attraction Guests can be guaranteed only one ride on the day of your visit.
Live entertainment shows will continue as scheduled. However, capacity will be limited for Diamond Lil’s Can-can Revue and the Magic Show in the Tweetsie Palace.
Tickets for Day Out With Thomas™ (June 11-20, 2021) are available now and also must be purchased in advance, along with a reserved train ride time.
Some attractions will be closed until later in the season, including the Blacksmith Shop and Face Paint on Miner’s Mountain.
More information about opening details and all updates can be found at tweetsie.com/help/park-updates.
About Tweetsie Railroad
As North Carolina’s first theme park, Tweetsie Railroad has been creating memories and offering family-friendly Wild West adventure since 1957. Located on U.S. Highway 321 between Boone and Blowing Rock, North Carolina, Tweetsie Railroad is situated in the cool, scenic Blue Ridge Mountains. For more than 60 years, guests have enjoyed all kinds of interactive experiences at Tweetsie Railroad including live shows, amusement rides, an unforgettable three-mile adventure with historic steam locomotives and more. For more information about Tweetsie Railroad, visit Tweetsie.com or call 800-526-5740.