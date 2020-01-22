Did you know that there’s far more life below ground than above? That brings me to a question for you. Why do we kill with pesticides, insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and synthetic fertilizers, then expect to bring life from that in the form of farm animals and good things to eat? I don’t get it.
Think about the flow of nature, the give-and-take, the interconnection of everything. Yes, things die, then life comes from death in the break-down of all organic things, then back to death, in an everlasting cycle. In a world where humanity hasn’t tried to “correct” things, nature has a balance that works.
Death is natural. It’s a vital step in regeneration – the action of regenerating, such as in the formation of new animal or plant tissue. Without it, and the decay that follows, all life on earth would cease. So regenerative agriculture practices can improve soil fertility, and reduce or eliminate input costs. It can decrease or eliminate soil erosion, reducing effects of heavy rains, and greatly increase water infiltration rates. Compaction can be reduced and topsoil generated, while increasing the biodiversity of healthy multi-species in the soil.
Regenerative agriculture can be described as a rehabilitation of overworked, worn out soils that focuses on bringing back life and following nature’s lead. This leads to increased resilience to adverse climate events and strengthening the health and life of farm soil. It’s not rocket science and you don’t need a degree to begin this practice today.
Before I go further I want to strongly encourage you to first read and learn. If you have access to a DVD player, please get “The Biggest Little Farm,” released May 2019, and ask your dirt-buddies to come watch. It’s a great example of taking a worn out farm and making it viable by first observing, then following the journey of a real couple, John and Molly Chester, to understanding how nature does things. Tears dripped through most of the movie, for me. You will learn and be encouraged.
If you’ll put “regenerative agriculture” into your search engine, you’ll come up with some awesome short videos from people who were in hardships and pushed against the wall, before they allowed their minds to be changed. Alan Savory, in Africa, is one example, and Gabe Brown, in North Dakota. There are others. Please watch them and listen to the stories they tell. Alan ordered the killing of 40,000 elephants before he understood. Gabe was near bankruptcy, and was facing losing everything, when he finally got it. I could write many columns on this and not make the point as fast as you watching with an open heart.
The human mind is the hardest thing to change. It doesn’t matter how many facts you present, if that mind doesn’t want to open, it won’t, even if it means complete collapse. We southerners are some of the stubbornest humans alive. Clear and true evidence will often fall by the wayside against a tradition, especially if it’s the way “Daddy” or “Papaw” did it. Be willing to listen and learn.
This process of regeneration of our soil is a mission we all should take on. It’s not just the care and keeping of ourselves — this is about every life on our planet. Believe it or not, no matter how much you disagree or dislike other humans and their ways, we’re all connected. We each affect the other. We currently live on the only known inhabitable planet in our solar system, so it would be good if we could work together to sustain our lives with good clean food, water and air. All of those require the soil to do what they do for us. See how it’s all connected?
Wouldn’t it be something if the efforts of all who eat, drink, and breathe could bring healing to more than the soil? Maybe there’s healing for some of the horrid diseases and untimely deaths. Maybe food that is nutrient-packed and protein sources that are raised humanely, can assist our bodies in coming to wholeness. I believe even the troubled mind and life-worn spirits can become healthy in being a part of this entire picture we call life on planet earth.
What do you have to lose? For decades it’s been done the “other” way and we can see where that got us. Let’s start this journey together and help others to learn that simple nature works just fine! Two and two doesn’t equal four yet, but it will, and it’ll feel right!
SLK OTTINGER