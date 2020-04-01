The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced the opening of the spring turkey season. Shotgun and archery equipment may be used beginning April 4, and ending May 7, according to the TWRA website. Hunting hours begin thirty minutes before legal sunrise and end at legal sunset.
Shotguns must use ammunition with No. 4 shot or smaller, the website says. There is no restriction on the number of rounds in the magazine.
Archery equipment includes longbows, recurve bows, compound bows, and crossbows.
Sighting devices including scopes are legal. Night vision, infrared, and other devices using artificial light to locate wildlife are illegal. A pre-charged pneumatic gun (Airbow) which shoots an arrow is legal for all hunters to use during statewide Spring turkey season.
Bag Limits are one bearded turkey per day, not to exceed four per season.
For more information and applications, visit www.tn.gov/twra/hunting/big-game/turkey.html.