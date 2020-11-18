Regardless if you’re ready or not, the holiday season is here, from getting the turkey ready to trying to start gift shopping. It has come after a year that has felt like a decade. If you’ve followed my column during the years it’s been a part of The Greeneville Sun, then you know that I am ride or die for physical media. I love movies — and TV shows — so much that I need to have them around me. I need a room that looks like the inside of Popcorn Video.
Sure, we as a society are moving towards a streaming-only world, but the world of DVD and high definition Blu-ray has become a realm for the movie nerd. Boutique labels have been putting out a robust amount of incredible releases in the last two years or so, and this year was no different with some truly surprising titles. So this month, if you have someone in your life who is as obsessed with all this stuff as I am, I’d like to help you out by giving you a rundown of what I’d suggest to get them for Christmas. Let’s dive in!
“Mission: Impossible” — The Original TV Series: This was a big surprise announcement over the summer from CBS and Paramount. All seven seasons of the original “Mission: Impossible” TV series coming out in a Blu-ray boxed set. Though the Tom Cruise films have overshadowed the original series in the eyes of pop culture, the show which ran on CBS from 1966-1973 still stands as one of the best espionage series ever made. It is intelligent, suspenseful, and groundbreaking in its use of fast-paced, quick edits.
The TV series holds up very well today, it’s a slightly different animal than the movies, but I find the show very addictive to watch. This was such a happy announcement as it’s becoming somewhat rare for big-boxed sets of older TV shows to come out in high definition. I don’t know if these are new scans or use the HD scans CBS made for the DVD releases, but either way, this is a very welcomed collection.
“Inner Sanctum Mysteries” — The Complete Film Series: I’ve written before in these pages about how much I love Universal’s mid-’40s B series based on the popular radio program of the era. I’m a sucker for Universal’s house style for their B pictures from this time, but these films are just too much fun to not get caught up in. They’re not scary, but they are atmospheric and at running times of about 62 minutes each, quite addictive. All six films star Lon Chaney, Jr., and with titles like “Pillow of Death” and “The Frozen Ghost” I find it hard to stay away.
Mill Creek, which is releasing this set, will be vastly improving upon the barebones DVD set that Universal did in 2006. For starters, there are three audio commentary tracks included, a nearly hour-long look at the franchise, plus a mini-documentary looking at the “Inner Sanctum” radio series. Universal Horror and Mystery is a brand unto itself, and these films are just wonderful. I’m excited about this one, and the old Hollywood buff in your life will be too.
“Doctor Who” — Tom Baker, Complete Season Three: The revival of “Doctor Who” in 2006 has spawned a worldwide phenomenon. But many American fans who remember watching the original series no doubt have fond memories of the fourth actor to portray the Time Lord, Tom Baker. The BBC has been issuing Blu-ray boxed sets of Baker’s run as the character. The most recent set contains a massive amount of bonus features and all 26 episodes of Baker’s third year, restored and upconverted into HD from the original 2-inch analog video masters. If you know someone in your life who loves “Doctor Who,” get them this.
“Friday the 13th” Collection: I’m not a big slasher movie fan, but I know a fantastic boxed set when I see one. Shout Factory, who might just be the best label in the business, has given fans of Crystal Lake’s perennial killer the best gift of all. A Truly lavish and massive 16-disc Blu-ray boxed set bringing every single “Friday the 13th” movie made to date under one roof, spanning 1980-2009. There’s even one Blu-ray just for bonus material. If you’ve got that one die-hard horror lover in your life, this will make their entire year.
I hope that gives you an idea of what someone might like if they are as wild and crazy for movies and TV shows on Blu-ray as I am. It’s a ripe time right now to be a collector, and as the kids say, I’m here for it. See you next month.