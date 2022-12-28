Are you like me and shocked that here we are and 2022 is almost over? Wasn’t it just June?
It seems that this year has been overwhelmingly busy for everyone. For me, it’s been a year with a lot of good, something I hope for you as well. One of the best things I did this year kicking it off by signing up for Letterboxd. Letterboxd is a social media platform that allows you to keep a diary of movies you’ve watched.
It tracks how many movies you’ve watched in a year, and what day you watched them, and you can write reviews of each film you watch too when you log it. You and your friends can follow each other and you can see what’s going on with their viewing habits too. There were a lot of new movies this year that I enjoyed a great deal, and thanks to Letterboxd I didn’t forget a single one I wanted to talk about. I’m on there as Andyland_USA if you want to follow me.
According to my end-of-year stats there I’ve watched 260 movies this year. As we close out another year of my column with The Greeneville Sun, I thought it might be nice to share with you my favorites. Maybe these are films you also loved, or maybe there is one or two here you’ll be encouraged to seek out. I want to make clear this isn’t a “best of” list, just a collection of films in no particular order that stuck with me the most from 2022.
• “Everything Everywhere All At Once” — From the directing duo known as Daniels ( Daniel Scheinert, Daniel Kwan), I had one of the absolute best experiences of my life watching this in the theater. I went in knowing very little. Sitting there with this incredibly funny, absurdist, wild comedy/drama action fantasy playing before my eyes was an absolute treat. This multiverse film follows the matriarch of a Chinese-American immigrant family who soon has to save the world by jumping dimensions into lands where anything is possible, including having hot dogs instead of fingers.
• “See How They Run” — This is a very fun murder mystery that looks at a murder centered around an attempted film adaptation of Agatha Christie’s famous play “The Mousetrap.” For fans of Christie, the movie is full of in-jokes and easter eggs and has a great deal of fun playing with the tropes of both murder mystery movies and Christie’s work.
• “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” — I won’t spend too much time talking about this one, as I devoted an entire column to it, but Weird Al’s parody of musical biopics is one of the funniest movies I’ve seen in a very long time. I laughed so hard at this one I strained my throat. The more you know about Weird Al, the more you’ll get out of it.
• “Confess, Fletch” — This is another one I devoted an entire column to, Jon Hamm’s reboot of the Fletch film series with a very faithful adaptation of the book of the same name by Gregory McDonald. This film is something that’s becoming a very rare breed, the mid-budget studio movie. It was such a great time and I’m forever angry at how botched the theatrical run was. I want the teased sequel at the end of the film very badly.
• “The Fabelmans” — Steven Spielberg is undeniably one of our greatest living directors, a man who loves movies with an undying passion. “The Fabelmans” is a look at Spielberg’s family and is the most personal film he’s ever made. Though the names have changed, we follow young Sammy Fabelman as he falls in love with the movies and begins to make his movies. It’s a beautiful, moving movie that not only tells his story but is a love letter to the magic of 24 frames moving every second.
• “Glass Onion”— “Knives Out” was one of the most wonderful surprises of 2019, the film from writer/director Rian Johnson was a wonderfully entertaining whodunit with Daniel Craig as Southern fried detective Benoit Blanc. Blanc is now back with a new case in a movie that I liked even more than “Knives Out.” “Glass Onion” is a super fun movie from start to finish, with Craig leaning even harder into that truly wonderfully insane accent he has for the character. There’s even a touching cameo from the late Angela Lansbury early in the film.
There we are, all the films that I enjoyed the most this year. If you missed any of them, I hope you’ll consider seeking them out. I hope for the coming year you and your family have a very happy and prosperous year. Here’s to love, health, and good movies to come! Until next month, I’ll see you under the marquee.