I’ve often talked about how for all the calls of the demise of physical media being brandished it’s a boom time for movie nerds as so many studios are more than willing to work with niche home video labels to put out deluxe editions of movies that once would have been little more than a pipe dream.
Take for instance the label Vinegar Syndrome, so named for the chemical breakdown that can happen to film when it’s not stored properly, giving off a vinegar-like scent. VS specializes in bringing obscure cult movies to home video. Lots of horror and lots of weirdness. They just teamed up with Universal to release the cult favorite “kid in peril” 1984 film “Cloak and Dagger,” which plays like a kid’s movie made by Alfred Hitchcock.
The core theme of the film is a video game-loving kid is handed a game cartridge that has top-secret information on it, and soon spies are chasing the kid to get their hands on it. The new edition is a 4K Ultra High Definition release in a deluxe, box with a paperback book on the making of the film, incredible artwork, and a special box with a magnetic latch on it. The disc case is housed in a slipcover that looks like a vintage Atari game. It’s something to see.
I wasn’t sure what the fuss was about when 4K first came around, both in cinemas and at the home. But now we have a time where many obscure and great classics of cinema are out in the format and I’ve had a chance to see them for myself. My beloved rear digital light projection TV in my home theater died and after months of research I picked up a new 4K TV to replace it. One of the first films I watched on this new TV was a 4K UHD disc of the aforementioned Mr. Hitchcock’s masterpiece “Rear Window.”
Part of why I bought the model TV I did was that it has a feature called “filmmaker mode” which sets the TV’s picture settings into a strict set of standards approved and endorsed by several impressive directors, including the director and die-hard film preservationist, Martin Scorsese. In 4K “Rear Window,” one of the greatest movies of all time, knocked me out with the amazing depth and richness of Technicolor in the hands of a director who truly knew how to use color.
What impressed me most is that seeing this stunning presentation of the film with that filmmaker mode turned on was extremely close to the times I’ve been lucky enough to see a 35mm Technicolor film print projected in a theater. It truly makes a film-like image. Which, for a nerd and purist like me, is heavenly.
I try to never take for granted how lucky I am to be alive at a time where access to so many movies is possible, and now in forms where watching at home is extremely close to sitting in a theater. You may, however, be wondering right now “How can a movie from 1954 be rendered in modern 4K?”
35mm film has a very high resolution, some think it can go beyond 4K. So the images and detail and depth you see when watching a movie like “Rear Window” in Ultra High Definition are images that have always been there, we just had to wait for the technology to arrive to extract all that information.
If you take anything away from my column I hope that you’ll go out there and explore all there is the movie world has to offer. It’s easier than ever, and even more, like being in a theater than ever. It’s a good thing. I’m glad to see it. Until next month, I’ll see you under the marquee.