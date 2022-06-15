Under the Marquee Cold War Creatures

It seems almost every summer I manage to talk about 1950s, low-budget, sci-fi/horror movies as one of my favorite seasonal pastimes.
Though movies like “Creature from the Black Lagoon” work well at Halloween, there is a certain charm in those types of films that conjure up images of the classic American drive-in theater that makes them perfect summer fare to me. It helps too that I’ve spent the last week diving into perhaps the best home video collection of such type films I’ve ever come across.
From Arrow Video, which specializes in making deluxe editions of sci-fi and horror that some would turn their noses up to, comes “Cold War Creatures: Four Films from Sam Katzman.” Sam Katzman wasn’t a director, but a rather infamous producer of mid-century exploitation films for many studios around Hollywood. If there was a trend and they needed a movie cranked out quick to cash in on it, Katzman was the go-to guy.
Katzman produced every kind of film you can think of, including many westerns, but he’s best remembered and celebrated today for his 1950’s teen-targeted films. There were the films that cashed in on the then-new musical “trends” like “Rock Around The Clock,” “Don’t Knock The Rock,” and “Calypso Heat Wave.” Later at MGM in the 1960s, he would make films with Nancy Sinatra and the British invasion band Herman’s Hermits like “Get Yourself a College Girl” and “Hold On.”
But the four films gathered in “Cold War Creatures” are among some of his most memorable and celebrated titles. Titles that are so evocative of both the era, but to me scream of irresistible fun. “Creature with the Atom Brain,” “The Werewolf,” “The Zombies of Mora Tau,” and “The Giant Claw” all make this collection. I said this was the nicest collection of these types of films I’ve ever seen and here’s why. Each movie is housed in its own case with newly commissioned artwork on one side, and the original poster art on the back so you can choose which you want to display.
Each film comes with reproductions of the lobby cards used to advertise it, and there are two double-sided posters of the new art. On top of that, there are two books. One of production photos and art, and another of essays about the filmmakers and the films. Plus there are introductions for every movie, audio commentaries, and visual essays. Some of the films even have their condensed 8mm home versions as an extra. These were sold to people with 8mm projectors at home who wished to have something more to watch than just Cousin Earl’s trip to the Grand Canyon.
Let me tell you about the best film on the set, 1955’s “Creature with the Atom Brain.” I won’t mince my words. “Creature with the Atom Brain” is every bit as fun and delightful as you could imagine a 1955 low-budget, horror movie with the title “Creature with the Atom Brain” would be. A gangster and a German scientist team up to turn the dead into mindless zombies who can go out and kill on their command. Radiation is involved with a brain implant, hence the whole “Atomic Brain” aspect of the affair. At a zippy hour and nine minutes long, it’s a heck of a fun time.
Katzman was well aware of the kind of films he was making, he didn’t think he was making high art. He knew what kind of producer he was, and he was fine with it. Katzman told the publication “Variety” in 1957: “A picture that makes money is a good picture — whether it is artistically good or bad. I’m in the five-and-dime business and not in the Tiffany business.” There’s no denying his films all have a certain stamp on them that is undeniably his own.
Packaged together in this amazing collection it’s an absolute hoot and a half to sit through each of the films, presented in a way that celebrates them in ways Katzman never intended for them to be. A unique brand of American Art. “Cold War Creatures” is the perfect cinematic cocktail to mix up your summer viewing. Set up the outdoor movie screen and have your own drive-in night at home. Until next month, I’ll see you under the marquee.