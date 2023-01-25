Since 2012, home-video label Vinegar Syndrome has been on a mission to preserve, restore and release to the public long-neglected cult and underground movies.
The fringe of the fringe is often overlooked and neglected. Their namesake comes from the term for the chemical reaction that happens when acetate-based motion picture film begins to break down. The film will shrink, warp and give off a vinegar-like smell that eventually causes the film to solidify and become unsalvageable.
In the last couple of years, Vinegar Syndrome has been able to turn its success with fringe titles to set its eyes on some beloved cult classics owned by major motion picture studios. One such example was last year’s truly impressive deluxe 4K Ultra HD blu-ray release of Universal’s 1984 movie “Cloak & Dagger.” A film that was one of my favorite discoveries of last year and can be summed up as an Alfred Hitchcock movie for kids.
Just after Thanksgiving, Vinegar Syndrome released their first film starring El Santo, AKA The Saint — The Silver-Masked Man. A beloved folk hero in his native Mexico, Santo was a luchador — a Mexican wrestler who wears a decorative, head-covering mask. He starred in an astonishing 53 movies throughout his life. Only four of Santo’s films were dubbed into English and released in America. One of the best-known is “Samson Vs. The Vampire Women,” which was featured on an episode of my favorite TV series, “Mystery Science Theater 3000.”
One of those four films is “Santo Vs. Doctor Death.” Considered to be among the best of Santo’s film work, even by the masked man himself, the film is a true joy and treat to watch and is one of the newest releases in a special limited edition by Vinegar Syndrome. How can one describe the plot of this 1973 movie? I’ll put it simply. If you’ve ever watched a James Bond film from the 1970s and thought to yourself “This is good, but it would be better if Bond was a Mexican wrestler” then have I got the movie for you!
There’s been a series of art forgeries appearing in museums, coupled with the strange and unexplainable disappearances of several models. Santo, who is a fully deputized agent of INTERPOL (the International Criminal Police Organization, based in Austria), is called in to investigate. Santo is partnered with “Agent 9004” and sent to Madrid to get to the bottom of what is going on, undercover since he’s also there for a wrestling match. Fight crime by day, wrestle by night. 007 could never.
What we soon learn is a local art historian is the one behind both crimes, and the doctorate-holding professor has a rather macabre way of making perfect copies of paintings. I won’t spoil it for you here, but I do appreciate this movie sets that up, but never bothers to explain how or why this process works. Here’s a hint, the disappearances of the models are tied into this.
The film is a pure cinematic candy dish of fun. At one point Santo is walking down a runway to a plane and reporters are asking him questions. As Santo walks he is wearing a truly impressive ensemble, with his silver mask on, he is wearing what can only be described as “1970s cocktail hour casual chic.” The Vinegar Syndrome release of this film features both the 1973 English dub track and the original Spanish with subtitles for each version. It’s also fun they’ve added a fold-out poster that looks like a vintage block print ad for one of Santo’s matches.
I always say it’s important to have a well-rounded movie diet. As much as I love “Casablanca” — and it is one of the greatest movies of all time — I also love movies like “Santo vs. Doctor Death.” There is such a big, beautiful tapestry out there when it comes to movies and there has never been a time in history when so much of it has been as accessible as it is now. What a shame it would be to not take advantage of it and seek out as many movies that appeal to you as possible. Until next month, I’ll see you Under The Marquee.