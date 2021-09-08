I had a shipment of movies come in, some fun 1990s Summer fare that I decided would be good to add to my collection. There were four films in total: “Jurassic Park,” as I’ve gone this long without having a copy somehow; “Batman Forever,” a Batman movie that holds up better than you may think; the notorious ‘90s killer/talking ape movie “Congo,” which features Tim Curry doing the most amazing accent of his career; and “Dick Tracy,” a movie that I loved as a kid and found held up for me in a big way when I rewatched it last summer on HBO.
Directed by and starring Warren Beatty, “Dick Tracy,” based on Chester Gould’s cartoon strip, was a passion project for Beatty. The film was financed by Disney and released in the Summer of 1990, the first of many movies to come with hopes of being the next “Batman.” I think we may forget now, or for those of you who weren’t around, but Tim Burton’s 1989 “Batman” was such a juggernaut at the box office, not to mention culturally, that every studio in Hollywood wanted to take a stab at a piece of the action.
Though “Dick Tracy” was in pre-production before “Batman” opened, and began filming in Winter of 1989, there are no doubts that once Disney saw what was happening with “Batman” they immediately wanted to do the same with their comic hero movie. Disney gave “Tracy” as much of a promotional push as was created for “Batman” with gobs of merch, hype, and no less than three music albums. With Madonna co-starring in the film as singer Breathless Mahoney, it’d be a no-brainer for her to record a tie-in album akin to Prince’s “Batman” album that was also a massive hit. I had forgotten that the lead single off Madonna’s “I’m Breathless” album was her huge hit “Vogue.”
I watched “Dick Tracy” and what struck me as I watched it is what a joyfully visual treat the film is. Beatty made the film using only primary colors to emulate the look of a newspaper comic strip. Gould’s comic was known for having a rather grotesque and unique-looking rogues’ gallery for Tracy to battle. The film replicated villains like Flattop, The Blank and Pruneface faithfully with the use of impressive makeup appliances.
I don’t think I had ever put together just how much of a formative movie “Dick Tracy” was for me as a kid. “Tracy” and “Batman” were the first two movies I recall watching over and over and over again. They very much formed a core of my movie-watching sensibilities that still stems to what I like today. I think if you’ve never seen the film, or if you’ve not seen it in a long time, you should see it.
Today we take our superheroes very seriously, which I don’t have a problem with as comic books should be respected as an art form. Yet, I can’t help but feel something is lost that we haven’t had any comic book movies look as fun and visually striking as “Dick Tracy.” Sure, Marvel’s movies all have a look to them, but I’ve not seen one as colorful and stylized as “Dick Tracy.” This is something I also thought of while I watched “Batman Forever” as well — they made for a fun double feature.
I may be the odd man out in that I am OK with my comic book movies looking like a comic book. I think that the escapism that those hyper-stylized films offered are most welcomed these days. Take a gander at “Dick Tracy” and see if you agree with me. Till next month, I’ll see you under the marquee.