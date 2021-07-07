We’re gonna get a little into the deep nerdy weeds. I want to talk about home surround sound, especially something that drives me crazy. This topic is spurred by a watching “Jurassic Park” one Friday night. I was in a bit of a funk and wanted to watch something fun and that seemed like a good fit. I don’t own a copy of the movie and it’s nowhere to be found streaming. So I went to a store we’re lucky to have in this town, Popcorn Video, and rented a blu-ray of the movie.
Last year when “Jurassic Park” was on Netflix over the summer I watched it. I enjoyed it, but something bugged me about it, in the same way, that surround sound on almost all streaming services does. It always sounds off to me. Theater grade surround sound at home began in the mid-1990s, as the enthusiast’s format of the era, laserdisc, began being able to offer a true 5.1 surround soundtrack that could be properly decoded with the right kind of audio receiver. In the late 1980s, home theater sound systems could decode Dolby Pro-Logic which was able to take a stereo soundtrack and pull a third sound channel out of it for rear surround sound.
Surround sound itself isn’t as new as you may think. Some movies going as far back as the mid-1950s were released in theaters properly equipped to play them with six-channel soundtracks. As super-wide film formats began to be used, they could manage to hold a magnetic strip on them that allowed for multiple sound channels to be included. The kind of surround sound that’s been in most theaters for the last 30 years has been one of two formats. Dolby Digital, and DTS (Digital Theater System).
Twenty years ago, as DVDs began to gain dominance in the home video market, the expensive niche capabilities laserdiscs had to offer die-hards became cheaper and gained far more widespread acceptance and availability. No longer did you have to pick a receiver that did only Dolby or DTS, almost everyone made since the mid-2000s could play both formats. Today, even the blu-ray players can do all the decoding themselves, and send the sounds to any receiver that doesn’t do either format.
5.1 has been the standard for a long time. That number referring to five speakers—left, center, right, left rear surround, right rear surround, and the .1 for a subwoofer that pushes out deep bass so when the Death Star blows up, you really feel it. All 5.1 sound mixes can be down-converted into a standard stereo mix by the media player of your choice, which is why even if you’re watching on a regular TV, your Blu-ray player will still be able to play the 5.1 mixes.
So why did “Jurassic Park” on a blu-ray strike me as so much better soundwise than when I watched it on Netflix? Was Netflix pushing out a 5.1 surround sound mix? Yes. It was. But Netflix has a weird quirk I’ve noticed in almost every single surround sound mix I’ve heard streaming. The center channel, which pushes out all the dialogue, always is very quiet. You have to really crank the volume up to hear the dialogue, which leaves everything imbalanced. The surround speakers in the back soon will push out sounds so loud you have to turn it down again. It’s not great.
But watching “Jurassic Park” on blu-ray, using the improved DTS-HD Master Audio format? It was thrilling. The sound is exactly what people heard when they saw the movie in the theater in 1993. Loud roaring coming from all around, balanced sound, the dialogue clearly heard amongst the roars. It was perfect. It was the exact thing I needed from a day where I wasn’t feeling too joyful about things. If you have the room a surround sound set up is a great deal of fun. I often think of how my late father reacted to it when I first set mine up many years ago. “It sounds like NASA launching rockets in your living room.”
Oh, and musically, many of you know I’m a huge music fan, it can make a concert film feel like you’re actually there. I miss live music, and I hope we can all get back to it later this year. But for now, until next month with my surround sound speakers, I’ll see you under the marquee … with a mask on.