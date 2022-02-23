When you think of a lost movie what comes to mind? A movie from the silent era which no known print exists of? Perhaps an early sound film where all we have left are small fragments of it, not the entire film? What if I told you there was a film from 1983 that was, at one point in time, lost? This month I’d like to share with you the curious saga of Director Allan Arkush’s 1983 comedy “Get Crazy,” which after being lost and almost impossible to see for close to 40 years has been restored and brought back to life.
Arkush is best known for being the director of “Rock ’n’ Roll High School,” the lone motion picture to star the seminal punk rock band The Ramones. Arkush has been a devoted music lover his entire life and in many ways “Get Crazy” is something of a spiritual sequel to his beloved “Rock ’n’ Roll High School.” Inspired by when Arkush worked at the famed rock venue The Filmore East, “Get Crazy” is centered around the New Year’s Eve celebrations at the Saturn Theater, owned and operated for many years by Max Wolfe.
Tonight is going to be the biggest concert of Max’s long career, but it’s under threat by his own health and a scheming record producer who wants to bulldoze the theater and turn it into an office complex. Inspired by the films Frank Tashlin made with Jerry Lewis, Looney Tunes, and a healthy dose of Mad Magazine, “Get Crazy” is a joyful, absurd, manic comedy. Oddly enough, because the film is locked into taking place on New Year’s Eve 1982, it makes the film perhaps play better now than it did the one weekend it was in a theater.
You read that right, I said “The one weekend it was in a theater.” If you’ve seen Mel Brooks’ brilliant “The Producers” then you know that it’s centered around two Broadway producers who realize that they can make more money with a flop than a hit. Allan Arkush lived the real-life version of this with “Get Crazy.” It was financed by a fly-by-night company that intended to tank the film on purpose to keep the money raised. The film played for one weekend at a theater in Los Angels, then disappeared.
Though Arkush made the film in the four-channel Dolby Stereo process, a one-channel monophonic VHS release came, and that was it. Arkush has tried for years to get the film out again, but due to that shady company that produced it, the movie’s ownership has changed hands so many times that at one point when he went looking, the original negative was missing. On a separate occasion, the negative turned up, but the soundtrack elements to the film were missing.
The film has had a small, but very devoted cult audience who have insisted that it’s one of the great comedies of the 1980s. Right before the pandemic, Arkush got the news he had long been waiting for. A phone call from home video label Kino Lorber said they had found “Get Crazy” in the vaults of MGM, the negatives, the soundtrack, everything needed to restore and remaster the film for a modern-day release.
Arkush was involved in every step of the way to bring “Get Crazy” back out into the world, using the mastering process to tweak the colors of the film to get the supersaturated “Looney Tunes” vibe he always intended the film to have. In December the film was released on DVD and blu-ray to much anticipation and excitement. They even found two music videos to promote the film that were made for MTV but never aired. Those are included on the disc, as well as a commentary track from Arkush and a full-length documentary on the making of the film where nearly all the cast and crew have fond memories of making this movie.
I could spend an entire column telling you about the film’s cast, but here are the fast bullet points. We have a young Daniel Stern as the fresh stage director in charge of the night’s show, Ed Begley Jr. as the evil record producer who wants the Saturn, and Malcolm McDowell as an English rock star still on the top of his game. There are also parts played by musicians that pay off better the more you know about music. The best one is Lou Reed playing a character who sends up both his image and that of Bob Dylan.
“Get Crazy” is an absolute blast from start to finish, and I do not recall the last time I watched a movie with such a smile on my face the entire time. Though it’s very much a film of its time and tip-toes around being in the vein of the sex comedies that were popular in the early ‘80s, this is a film whose time has come. I’ve been telling almost everyone I know that they need to see this movie, and now I’m telling you. The film’s legend was indeed true. It’s a gem that’s been lingering for far too long in a studio vault. It may just become my new New Year’s Eve tradition. Until next month, I’ll see you under the marquee.