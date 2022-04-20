My best friend and I have a deep affection for the 1995 summer action movie “Congo.” You might, in all possibility, be saying to yourself, “‘Congo?’ The really bad movie with the talking gorilla?” Yes, that movie. “Congo,” which did very well at the box office, was based on a novel by “Jurassic Park” author Michael Crichton. Considering that “Jurassic Park” dominated the movie world in the summer of 1993, you can do the math and see why a rush was on to make another movie from one of his novels.
The film is a jungle adventure movie about a faraway land to find perfect diamonds and answers to mysterious questions, yet upon arrival, there is a deadly threat ready to pounce upon the expedition. In the 1940s, this would have been the material of B-pictures and Saturday Matinee movie serials. My friend and I have joked that there are three stages to watching “Congo.” The first one is realizing how bad the movie is; the second is allowing the film to grow on you because of that, then the third is realizing that the movie is so wonderfully over the top it becomes the realm of something that elevates it above itself.
This leads me to a question I want to address. What makes a movie a guilty pleasure? On the surface, you could call “Congo” a guilty pleasure, but the thing is, I don’t really like that concept as an ideal. If you like a movie, why should you feel guilty about it? The late film critic Roger Ebert gave the film a positive review and said: “The result is not a movie that is very good, exactly, but it’s entertaining and funny. False sophisticates will scorn it. Real sophisticates will relish it.”
For a while now I’ve been stating a little theory I have about modern movie-going. Audiences aren’t really OK with a movie just taking them on a little journey anymore. Audiences expect, and in some cases demand, that the movie justify every single action it takes to be “plausible.” Well, you know what? I’m very willing to sacrifice plausibility for entertainment. Now, there are degrees to this. Another movie that my best friend I watched recently was 2003’s “The Core,” which is the big-budget excess fever dream of the kind of plots and motivations producers Roger Corman and Irwin Allen were doing in the ‘70s.
My friend likes “The Core” more than I did, it is fun in parts, but for me, it was more of just a legitimate head-scratcher. Yet, I can still appreciate that it has that certain “confident audacity” of “Congo.” But here’s the thing about so-called “guilty pleasure” movies that are summed up so beautifully by that quote from Ebert. They add spice to life.
Movies are a huge tapestry to be enjoyed and savored. You wouldn’t want to just watch a washcloth size piece of it. You’d like to wrap yourself up in as much of it as can. Everyone’s tastes are their own, and heaven knows my tastes in movies are a bit more unique than others. You should see the looks I’ve gotten when I tell people one of my top-ten favorites is 1994’s “The Shadow,” a misunderstood gem that I could give a TED talk about.
I think “guilty pleasure movies” is a great umbrella term to get someone into the door to check them out, but if you enjoy the movie and it gives you great entertainment value, there’s no guilt that needs to be applied. I think that our modern internet movie culture, where the website rotten tomatoes assign a percentage number to every movie, has been a huge detriment to us. It’s made a lot of us less explorational, and we can go to a movie with a low rating ready to just see it as nothing more than bad.
You can do that with “Congo” very easily. But, if you ignore the numbers and go into the movie on its own terms, you can find the pleasures in the over-the-top-audacity of it all. If anything, “Congo” has Laura Linney going crazy with a laser cannon and Tim Curry doing the most amazing accent of his storied career. Are you really going to sit there and tell me that’s not worth spending two hours of your life enjoying? Until next month, I’ll see you under the marquee.