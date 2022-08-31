One of my favorite podcasts is “The Dana Gould Hour.
The episodes are typically lengthy, running anywhere from 2 to 2.5 hours long. Unlike most podcasts though, it only comes out once a month.
Hosted by comedian Dana Gould ,the podcast always features two interviews/conversations with various people, and a middle segment about stories from Hollywood called “True Tales from Weirdsville.”
This month’s episode is a really great installment that features a look at one of the coolest years for Pop Culture in American Television, 1966.
What is it about 1966 that makes it such a landmark year? It gave us the premieres of four TV programs that have stayed with us ever since. In that year alone, you had the debut of “Star Trek,” the Adam West “Batman” series, “Mission: Impossible” and “The Monkees.” Though the latter isn’t really a franchise like the others, you can’t deny that The Monkees never faded away.
If you want to look at 1966 in broader terms, a lot of what was happening on TV can be seen as a sort of template for the kinds of sci-fi/fantasy adventure shows and movies that have become such a massive part of our modern-day pop culture. Along with those shows, other TV series on the air in 1966 included “The Addams Family,” “The Munsters,” “Lost in Space” and “Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea.”
Those latter two shows were from producer Irwin Allen, who made an impact on TV in the 1960s and later on movies in the 1970s. The first part of this month’s “Dana Gould Hour” talks with author Jeff Bond about Allen and his career. The odds are good I don’t have to explain “Lost in Space” to you. It’s the most enduring of Allen’s works. The show was turned into a movie in 1999, and later remade into a Netflix series.
Even if you’ve never watched “Lost in Space” in any of its forms, I suspect that at some point in your life you’ve heard, or are familiar with, the phrase “Danger, Will Robinson!” I’m maybe part of the very last generation who grew up watching “Lost in Space” in reruns on afternoon TV. The sci-fi channel ran it and all the other Allen shows in the ‘90s. When you’re 11 years old and have a wild imagination, “Lost in Space” is perfect viewing.
The show is bright and colorful (the last two seasons were in color anyway), there are fascinating-looking monsters and aliens, and Dr. Smith is maybe the best over-the-top comic relief role in any TV show. What began as a doing “Swiss Family Robinson” in space slowly morphed into the adventures of Will, Dr. Smith, and The Robot. To this day I have a toy Robot from the TV series on my desk.
All of Allen’s collected works, have become to be known as “The Fantasy Worlds of Irwin Allen.” Though you could easily make the argument some of these shows have plots that are downright silly and unrealistic, be it the two shows I’ve mentioned above or “The Time Tunnel” and “Land of the Giants” there’s one thing you can’t deny. Visually, even to this day, they’re some of the most glorious eye candy to ever be on TV.
I’m almost done with a watch of Allen’s most successful TV series “Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea” for the first time. Even for effects that can be dated, I can’t deny that seeing a real 8-foot model of the super science submarine the “Seaview” getting into battles in a very impressive ocean tank on the Fox lot is cool as heck.
After Allen’s TV work ended he set his sights on the movies and single-handedly set off the disaster craze of the 1970s when he produced 1972’s “The Poseidon Adventure” about a cruise liner that gets turned upside down on New Year’s Eve. The film was a massive hit at the box office, making $125 million on a budget of just under $5 million. He followed this in 1974 when he hit his peak as a film producer with “The Towering Inferno,” which made over $200 million on a $14 million budget.
Allen’s career began to falter after “Inferno.” He left his longtime home for Warner Brothers, where he couldn’t quite find his footing. Allen was very much a traditional Hollywood figure, and although he made TV shows and movies full of visual wonder, he allegedly struggled to understand what audiences found so fascinating about “Star Wars.” A film which, he said, “has no stars and no love story.”
Allen found some success in TV again before his death in 1991. He produced several TV films, including a memorable, two-night, TV musical take on “Alice in Wonderland.” He was even trying to come up with a revival of “Lost in Space” during the 1980s. Irwin Allen isn’t exactly a forgotten figure, but he’s also not remembered perhaps as much as he deserves. His work in bringing film-like fantasy and sci-fi adventure to TV is very much a building block to everything audiences love today.
Yes, things like “Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea,” the original “Lost in Space” and “The Poseidon Adventure” might seem a bit quaint to today’s audiences. There is one thing I can say about them though. They’re still a lot of fun to watch. Irwin Allen wanted to entertain people with a great visual spectacle. You can’t deny that he very much succeeded in that. Until next month, I’ll see you Under the Marquee.