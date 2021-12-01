I’ve been keeping track of how many movies I watch this year, something I’ve never done before. Right now I’m up to 178, but the number of films I’ve squeezed in this month has dropped a bit as I’ve been spending a lot of time with one of the most anticipated —in my circles anyway — releases of the year. The HD and blu-ray debut of the 1974-1975 cult classic tv series “Kolchak: The Night Stalker.” Though only on the air for one year, the show burned deep in the memory of those who saw it and has been cited as a major inspiration for future shows like “The X-Files.”
In 1972 ABC aired a movie of the week, “The Night Stalker” starring Darren McGavin, best known for playing the father in “A Christmas Story,” as Las Vegas crime reporter Carl Kolchak. There’s been a run of victims discovered with their bodies drained of blood. As the police try to make heads and tails of it, Kolchak soon finds himself, a cynic, shocked that he believes a real-life vampire is stalking the Vegas strip. The movie set a record—at the time—for the most-watched TV movie in history.
ABC follow up the movie in 1973 with “The Night Strangler” about another mysterious, blood-obsessed killer in Seattle. That film, though not as big a hit as the first one, still brought in numbers so impressive that instead of a planned third TV movie, ABC decided they wanted Carl Kolchak every week and begged McGavin to star in a TV series based on the character. He was reluctant to accept the grind of a weekly TV series, but after making some demands — that he’d have a big role in producing the series — he gave in and ABC got their show.
Premiering on Friday the 13th, September 1974, “Kolchak: The Night Stalker” had a few things going against it almost from the start. For one thing, the youthful audience who were fans of Kolchak was mostly out on Friday nights. Second, though ABC produced those two TV movies, the show was licensed out to Universal to be produced, where the studio balked at the idea of a TV star also being in charge of production. It didn’t help that the series with its “monster of the week” approach was placed on the bottom rung of the ladder at Universal both in terms of respect and budget.
Now in Chicago, alongside his long-time suffering editor Tony Vincenzo, Kolchak finds himself again going up against the supernatural. Though the series only lasted 20 episodes — much to the relief of McGavin who found himself constantly frustrated by Universal’s production practices — the series found a life appearing in syndication on various cable TV stations. Still fondly remembered by the pre-teen and younger crowd who tuned in with great anticipation to see what monster Kolchak would tackle next.
I first saw the series on The Sci-Fi Channel when I was in middle school, and though I stayed away from most things in the horror vein, “Kolchak” was a show I found myself watching more and more because one thing made it stand out from other “monster of the week” shows. It was funny. Really, really funny. The show holds up very well today and it’s easy to see the influence it would have on future TV programs. Chris Carter, the creator of “The X-Files” was such an ardent fan of the show he tried desperately to get McGavin to reprise his role on the series.
McGavin, though fond of the character, wasn’t interested in donning Kolchak’s signature seersucker suit once more. Though he did agree to appear on the show playing a character known as “The father of the X-Files” who, at one point, is seen in a seersucker robe as a nod to the character. How else did this short-lived TV series make such an impact? It was one of the first major jobs for young TV writer, David Chase, who would later create “The Sopranos.” Additionally, one of the episodes towards the end of the run was the first professional job for a couple of writers named Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale — who’d later make a little movie called “Back to The Future.”
The stunning new blu-ray set is a revelation. It’s the first time this influential TV series has had the royal treatment, the new 2K HD masters look really fantastic. Though at times Universal’s “bottom rung” low-budgets do become apparent, it’s yards above how I first saw the show on TV. Kino Lorber, who released the set, has even gone the extra mile of having 21 audio commentary tracks, interviews with David Chase, and noted series fan, comedian Dana Gould. Plus 14 original on-air episode promos, also in HD.
“Kolchak: The Night Stalker” well deserves its reputation as a unique, influential TV series, one that is a great deal of fun to revisit or, perhaps if you’re new to the world of Carl Kolchak, discover for the first time. It has to be good after all, it’s eating into my movie watching. Until next month, I’ll see you under the marquee.