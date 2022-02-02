When 2021 began I decided it would be fun to keep track of how many movies I actually watch over a year. Starting on Jan. 1, I would keep a running track in the notes app on my phone. Every time I watched a movie I would write it down, regardless of whether I had seen it before or not. At the end of ’21, the grand total was 206, I published the list on Twitter and Facebook, and almost immediately a bunch of movie-loving friends on Twitter — where I’m the most vocal about my movie interests — chimed in with one recurring refrain. “You should be on Letterboxd, Andy.”
“What is Letterboxd?” (pronounced letterboxed) I hear you saying. It’s a social media platform for movie lovers. It lets you follow your friends and rate, review, and keep track of how many movies you’ve watched not over a year, but your whole life! My favorite feature is that it does so much better than what I spent all of last year doing, keeping a movie watching diary. Not only can you log a film when you see it, but you can also add if you’ve seen it before.
What I love about Letterboxd is how it adds the date you watched the film, too. So you can see what day you watched the movie and how many movies you watched in one month. As of today, I’m up to 19 films for the year, and a total of 1,148 films I can recall having seen over my life. From what I’ve also gathered, when the new year rolls around, it will tell you what you watched the most, both in terms of a movie title, director and actor. So far I’ve found myself enjoying the platform a great deal.
It’s nice to see which of your other friends have watched a movie you have, or haven’t, seen before and what they rated it. There also comes a slight year, as I am a creature fueled by imposter syndrome, of how friends will react when they see a movie I haven’t seen before. The home page of the app shows your recent activities by friends you follow. So I can’t help but wonder how many may be surprised that just this last Sunday I saw Steven Spielberg’s “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” for the first time (there’s a phrase!).
I suspect some of you reading this may also be surprised I hadn’t seen that film till now. As I like to say, for every “big” movie like that I haven’t seen, there are three oddball ones by weird studios like American International I have seen. I also made the film a double feature with the Godzilla movie “Destroy All Monsters” and honestly, this is the kind of movie programming the world needs more of — in all modesty.
I wish I had gotten on Letterboxd sooner, but the “social media” phrase had me a bit turned off by it as lord knows I’m on too many of those as is. This one is by far the most pleasant one I’ve been on yet. Also, I forget that friends can see what I’m watching, as it took me by surprise when my best friend messaged me Saturday night with “I saw you watched that Palm Springs movie, what did you think?”
Check out Letterboxd for yourself if it sounds like the thing you should be on. I’m even more excited to see how many films I get in this year. Here’s hoping I can beat 206. Until next month, I’ll see you Under The Marquee … with a mask on.