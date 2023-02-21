The word “legend” tends to get overused, but if there is one instance where the word applies it’s to the great titan of American music, Burt Bacharach, who sadly passed away earlier this month at age 94.
Bacharach was one of my all-time favorite songwriters, he co-wrote 52 songs that appeared in the top 40. That love for him was a direct result of the movies.
Mike Myers put the composer in the first “Austin Powers” movie as a cameo, the result of the movie being inspired by Bacharach and long-time collaborator Hal David’s classic “The Look of Love.” What I don’t think Myers realized he was going to do was turn an entire generation of young music nerds onto the work of Bacharach. Looking effortlessly cool sitting at a piano on top of a double-decker bus in a tuxedo, it was easy to wonder who this guy was.
The timing of this cameo happened to coincide with the release of a fantastic collection of Bacharach’s music by Rhino Records, the three-disc box set “The Look of Love: The Burt Bacharach Collection.” I bought that collection and spent many hours playing over and over again as I drove around in my first car during my high school days. There were songs in the set I knew from listening to the radio, “Walk on By,” Wishin’ and Hopin’,” but then there were the songs I didn’t know like “My Little Red Book” from the movie “What’s New, Pussycat?”
I quickly fell in love with Bacharach’s music, it’s been a constant in my life ever since. Which has been as much a part of the movies as the pop charts. Bacharach himself scored several films, my favorite being the truly fantastic score for the 1967 comedic version of “Casino Royale,” and he won two Oscars for his work on “Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid.” The Oscar for best original score and the best original song Oscar he shared with Hal David for “Raindrops Keep Falling on my Head.”
Critics whose taste in music aren’t much bigger than a shoebox have often, sometimes dismissively, categorized Bacharach’s music as “easy listening.” Because anything with lush orchestration and in the pop milieu isn’t “true music” to those ears. That’s a huge misnomer as in the music of Bacharach you find complicated structures, sophisticated arrangements, and time changes that often shift in unusual places—more than once.
I always felt a little elevated listening to Burt Bacharach. That effortless cool that the man exhibited was in the music. Listening to it made me feel like I too could obtain an effortless cool. Those iconic songs of the 1960s, much in the way they inspired Mike Myers, made me think of a hip idea of the 1960s that maybe really didn’t exist, but you’d like to imagine did.
In the late ’90s, Bacharach would be teamed up with Elvis Costello for a song for director
Alison Anders’ highly underrated “Grace of my Heart” about songwriters in the 1960s. The song, “God Give me Strength” is a heartbreaking, beautiful, and epic song about a breakup. Costello was a long-time fan of Bacharach, covering his “I Just Don’t Know What to Do with Myself” live early in his career.
The two would release an album together, the fantastic “Painted from Memory” and as I’m as much a fan of Costello as I am Bacharach, the collaboration between two of my all-time favorites is a gift that I treasure all the more now that Bacharach is no longer with us. I wasn’t prepared for how sad I was going to be over the death of a man I never met and who never knew I existed. Yet, I sat and cried listening to the songs that I’ve enjoyed for most of my life as the news the great man had left us broke.
The music of Burt Bacharach has, and always will, mean the world to me. His music changed my life, as my teenage self saw new flavors to the musical tapestry in his songs it expanded my musical horizons. The music will always be there for us, being celebrated and waiting to be discovered by other generations of music lovers who need more than just what the top 40 can provide for them.
Today I have gratitude with sadness. He was good as any composer this country ever produced, right up there with George Gershwin in my book. For all the enrichment he has given my life, I give thanks. May we all take out some time to explore his rich and varied songbook. Until next month, I’ll see you Under The Marquee.