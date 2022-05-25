You sit down to watch a movie and sometimes you get a movie that can be a challenging narrative. A movie that has David Lynch-type turns and motifs. A movie where you sit and really have to do the work to understand what is going on, knowing darn well the director will never give you a clear answer, and that’s by design. Then, sometimes, you sit down and watch a movie and you get exactly as its title advertises.
The 1978 motion picture “Stunt Rock” is one such movie. It gives you nothing more, nothing less, than its title suggests. It’s a movie that is filled with both stunts and rock, and it’s one of the most fun times I’ve had seeing a movie in a very long time. The film has long been a cult favorite. Back when I lived in Nashville, I had friends who were huge fans of the film, but all they had to show for it was the movie’s trailer.
For a time the movie was very hard to track down. There had been a DVD release in the late 90s, but that went quickly out of print and second-hand copies were going for large numbers on eBay. The movie is a mock-documentary affair, centered around real-life Australian stunt performer Grant Page, who is coming to America to work on a fictional TV series. After arriving in America, Page meets up with this cousin, who happens to be in the heavy rock band Sorcery, whose stage show mixes hard rock with magic and illusions.
Stick in a reprover who decides to do a story on Grant helping the band come up with gags for their stage show, give them a little romance plot-line, add music, explosions, car chases, high dive jumps, falling, and crashing through windows, and you have “Stunt Rock.” The thing is, “Stunt Rock” knows exactly what kind of movie it is. It runs at a brisk 86 minutes, and laughing along with the film at its self-aware nature and the wonderfully over the top late 70s metal music it’s a good time.
It’s especially spirited that part of the stagecraft of Sorcery is the stunts in the show feature battles between “The Prince of Darkness” and Merlin the Magician — The Marvel Cinematic Universe could never. The movie was a total flop upon release and largely disappeared, but clips of “Stunt Rock” taken from that late ‘90s DVD issue began to be posted online, and soon people’s curiosity about this movie that seems like it’s fake but is real hit a fever pitch.
It’s appeared to have reached its zenith this year as “Stunt Rock” has not one, but two blu-ray releases out there, all taken from a brand new 4K digital restoration of the movie that’s also out in exhibition where it can be booked by independent and art-house theaters. I’ve shown a few friends the trailer to “Stunt Rock” and my joy comes from watching the look of delightful confusion on their faces, followed by asking if they can see it.
It’s quite amazing that a flop 1978 movie can get such a devoted following, but watching “Stunt Rock” makes you appreciate the days of movie-making gone by when a director can get a simple idea in the shower — as Brian Trenchard Smith, the director of the film, says is where he got the idea — of combining stunts and rock into a little movie for all the kids to go see.
There’s an Australian blu-ray that has no less than three audio commentaries, then next month a North American blu-ray is coming from Kino Lorber, who also happen to be the ones mad enough to get the rights to put “Stunt Rock” back into theaters. “Stunt Rock” is not streaming anywhere, which is a shame. More people need to see this truly wild movie. It’s fun, it’s a hoot, and you have Merlin throwing flames around on stage while guys who look like they just missed the glam era crank out the tunes. What more could you want out of a movie? Until next month, I’ll see you under the marquee.