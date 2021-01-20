It was just a bit before Thanksgiving. Or maybe it was just right after? To be honest, I don’t recall the timeline, but we’ll just say sometime shortly before Christmas. My friend Audrey and I had been having a conversation via text message about movies. Audrey’s a fellow classic movie fan, and I was suggesting to her that she should see one of my favorites, 1945’s “Christmas in Connecticut.” Being the kind of human who owns multiple copies of my favorites movies, I told her I had a spare DVD of the film I’d be happy to lend her. I also own the movie on blu-ray and the defunct LaserDisc format for those of you keeping score at home.
Since Audrey is a good soul with fine taste, she wanted to also lend me one of her favorite movies that I hadn’t ever seen, the eccentric 1996 British comedy “Cold Comfort Farm.” It was a nice and heartwarming idea, Audrey would leave her movie in her mailbox and I would swing by and swap it with my movie. As we are all starved for some connection with others right now, it was really fun to do a movie swap/loan with a friend and then be able to compare notes on it.
I’ve talked about “Christmas In Connecticut” before in these pages, and other columns. Since that’s not the movie that’s new to me, I’ll tell you about what Audrey sent my way to see. She prefaced it by saying “I hope you really like it, it’s one of my favorites.” I had heard of the film, I seem to recall the trailer for it was tacked on to the start of the VHS tape for “Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Movie.”
I love British comedy and given that the cast featured some of my favorites — Joanna Lumley, Ian McKellen, and Stephen Fry — I was excited to see the film. Another notable English name, Kate Beckinsale, leads the cast as a recently orphaned London society girl, Flora Poste, who writes off to her relations to see if she can come and join them for a little while.
The lot she winds up with is an eccentric farm owning bunch who only refer to her by her father’s name, “Robert Poste’s Child.” I want to publicly apologize to all my friends who I will only speak of as “Robert’s Poste’s Child” post-pandemic. I know the joke will wear thin quickly, but that’s never stopped me before.
The whole lot lives under the iron-fist of their grandmother, who forbids anyone ever leaving the farm. Ranting on and on about some nasty thing she saw in the woodshed. Young Flora brings disruption to the lives of the farmhands, including the one who moonlights as a fire and brimstone preacher with his own denomination “The Church of the Burning Quiver.”
The whole movie is a gem, a delightful confection of wonderfully wild and witty sequences that brought a large smile to my face, not to mention several howls of laugher so loud I may have scared my cat a time or two.
It’s a really wonderful move and one that I can’t recommend enough if you’re a fan of British humor. I’m exceedingly grateful to Audrey for lending me the movie and bringing it into my life. I found it a great tonic against the backdrop of this very weird time we live in.
If you have a movie minded friend, give this a try! I think you’ll find a nice way to bring some joy and fun. More mailbox movie clubs, please! Till next month, I’ll see you Under The Marquee … with a mask on.