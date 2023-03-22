Sometimes it surprises people that I typically don’t watch the Oscars when they are on every year. I don’t recall the last time I watched the entire ceremony.
However, I did watch the ceremony this year, which aired last night at the time I’m writing this. It was the first in many years that I had seen a large number of the movies nominated. I, like many people, was pulling for the wonderful and surprising “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”
“Everything Everywhere All At Once” gave me one of the most wonderful experiences I’ve had in a theater. I went to see the film knowing nothing about it. Several people whose opinions I respect had said good things about it on Twitter. When I saw it was playing up in Johnson City, I decided to go see it. The absolute pleasure of having a film like that just hit you and surprise you, with its heart, its humor, and its wonderful weirdness is something that has stayed with me for almost a year.
It was also a very heartwarming ceremony. Ke Huy Quan’s win for Best Supporting Actor brought tears to my eyes, his performance was incredible and well deserving. I also wept at the sight of his emotional hug with Harrison Ford when “Everything Everywhere All At Once” won Best Picture. That film’s star, the truly amazing Michelle Yeoh, was more than deserving of her Best Actress win, making her the first Asian woman in history to win the award.
Another highlight of the night was the win of India’s “RRR” for best song with the truly infectious “Naatu Naatu.” If you haven’t seen the dazzling epic, “RRR,” the song is a highlight of the film and hands down one of the best dance sequences I’ve ever seen in a movie, full stop. Brendan Fraser’s win for “The Whale” is the peak of what has been a long overdue comeback for the beloved actor.
As far as Oscar upsets go, my biggest shock is that Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical “The Fablemans” didn’t take home anything. Though I don’t deny the best screenplay win for “Everything Everywhere All At Once” was warranted, my money was on “Fablemans” to take the award. Why? Because the academy loves movies about movies, and a movie about the origins of one of our most seminal filmmakers seemed a lock to win something. Instead, it sits alongside “Elvis,” “ Tár,” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” as nominated with no wins.
I can’t help but wonder which one of those films would have won had this year not belonged to “Everything Everywhere All At Once?” I loved that film and frankly, it does my heart good to think something that unique and weird could win Best Picture. There was a lot of emphases this year on the movies being back. As in we, collectively, returned to movie theaters to see them.
That is a good thing. For as much as I will talk about how I love my home theater, there is a unique kind of magic that happens when an audience of strangers gather in a darkened theater to see 24 frames per second flashed on the big screen. It excites me to see where things could go for the films of this year that we’ll be talking about for the next Oscars. Until next month, I’ll see you under the marquee.