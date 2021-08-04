I’ve talked in this column before about how Sundays are my movie day. Since the pandemic began I try to get in two to three movies every weekend. It’s a very pleasant way to spend a weekend. This last Sunday I revisited a film that I hadn’t seen in a while, 1939’s “Another Thin Man,” the third film in the celebrated franchise that stars William Powell and Myrna Loy as Nick and Nora Charles. Nick a retired detective, and Nora his society wife, both share a passion and devotion to cocktail hour.
The series began in 1934 with “The Thin Man,” an adaptation of a novel by famed hard-boiled detective fiction writer Dashiell Hammett. MGM intended the movie to be a quickie B picture. Something to cash in on the book’s popularity and Powell’s popularity with audiences from his days playing Philo Vance for several years. It was scheduled to shoot for only three weeks.
In the direction of W.S. Van Dyke, who was known for shooting only one take, and in the hands of Powell and Loy the movie became more than just another detective quickie. “The Thin Man” — which was the description of the man at the center of the mystery, not Nick Charles — was full of humor and wit. Audiences went nuts for the movie and it became a surprise smash hit, leading to a nomination for best picture.
The success of the film caused MGM to immediately order a sequel. 1936’s “After The Thin Man” with an early-in-his-career James Stewart in the cast, would be an even bigger hit. Every film in the series followed some of the same formula, Nick always insisting he doesn’t want to get involved in whatever case happens to spring up around wherever he and Nora are, but winding up having to get in the middle of things to catch the killer. “After The Thin Man” would be just as big a hit as the original film.
MGM would make six films altogether. In addition to the three I’ve mentioned there was 1941’s “Shadow of the Thin Man,” 1945’s “The Thin Man Goes Home,” and the series would come to a close in 1947 with “Song of the Thin Man.” It’s easy to see why audiences fell in love with the series, they are a joy to watch. Even if the latter films don’t quite live up to what the earlier entries bring. The key to the success of the movies lies in the inspired pairing of Powell and Loy.
Both were popular stars in their own right, but together they produced some sparkling chemistry so rich that movie fans believed the two were married in real life. So popular were the two on-screen that they made 14 films altogether, 8 outside of the franchise. In every film, they both bring that dazzling wit and playful nature that made Nick and Nora such a popular staple of movie theaters for years.
The late Roger Ebert said of Powell’s performance in particular that Powell “is to dialogue as Fred Astaire is to dance. His delivery is so droll and insinuating, so knowing and innocent at the same time, that it hardly matters what he’s saying.” Watching any of “The Thin Man” series today is a treat. A joy. A gift. It’s one of my all-time favorite movie series and escaping into the world of the Charles’ is just about a perfect cure for what ails one.
The films are readily available and the first three have been released on blu-ray by Warner Archive. If you’ve never seen “The Thin Man” series I can’t recommend enough that you check them out. They are a treasure, as pure of entertainment as any movie could hope to be. Till next month, I’ll see you under the marquee … with a mask on.