By the mid-1950s, Hollywood was thrown into a panic over television. As TV sales went up, film attendance went down. Fearing the ruination of the entire industry, studios soon began to experiment with new ways of presenting movies to get audiences back into the theaters. There was 3D, then came the widescreen boom which did change movies forever. Almost every studio had a wide-screen process of their own. Fox had CinemaScope, while Paramount had VistaVision — my personal favorite of the mid-1950s processes.
But just before the panic set in, an independent group developed their own widescreen process that was the grandfather of them all, a lineage that can even be traced to today’s IMAX theaters. Cinerama was more than just a movie, it was an event. The term was corniced by mashing up “Cinema” and “Panorama.” Most movies were made with a basic camera that shot on 35mm film, shooting a frame that was four perforations high on the film strip itself.
Cinerama, however, used a special interlocked camera that shot three strips of film using a 27mm lens. The idea is that it would approximate the full range of human vision. Three separate pieces of film, which shot more frame height than a standard 35mm camera, would be projected back to make the full image. Instead of four perforations high, Cinerama shot at six perforations, making for a shaper, more dynamic image.
These weren’t just simple movie presentations at your neighborhood theater, they required special Cinerama venues and were treated as an event. You paid a premium ticket price, you dressed up, and you were given a souvenir program. The movies were presented in “roadshow” form, somewhere between a film and a Broadway show. There was overture, intermission, entr’acte, and exit music. The screen was even covered by a curtain that would open up as the film began.
Five technicians were required to show Cinerama. One for each of three synchronized projectors, each one with a “panel” of the image, a fourth one just to run the seven channel surround sound track, then a fifth to make sure the sound was being mixed well around the auditorium. All this going out onto a massive, curved screen that was on average some 30 feet high by 90 feet long. This was all the more impressive when you realize that surround sound like this type didn’t become widespread in the average theater till the release of “Jurassic Park” some 40 years later.
The first film shot and shown in Cinerama was the aptly titled “This is Cinerama,” the movie was a sort of documentary/travelogue hosted and narrated by newscaster and journalist Lowell Thomas. The start of the film showed Thomas in an office, in black and white and the the standard 1.33:1 square aspect ratio. The curtain parted just so to show this image. Then, after a brief monologue about image history, Thomas would proclaim “This is Cinerama” and suddenly, the curtain would open and the image would go to full Technicolor and expand out to Cinerama’s 2.65:1 aspect ratio.
“This is Cinerama” was a massive success, becoming one of the highest moneymakers of the year. More travelogues followed, all in the special Cinerama theaters. As you can imagine, an undertaking like this could be prone to breakdowns. Every Cinerama theater had a fourth projector with a “breakdown” reel on it that could be shown to keep the audience amused while the projectionists worked on getting the system back up and running. Eventually, it was found that Cinerama’s clarity and sharpness could be produced on a single strip of film, shooting on 65mm film with an anamorphic lens.
As the 1960s went on, Cinerama was more of a presentation style than a process. Today, nearly every one of the original three-panel Cinerama films have been restored and preserved. With very impressive releases on blu-ray and DVD, you can even enjoy Cinerama in your own home theater. Though you can’t translate the experience 100% to the home screen, the films are in a unique format on home video called “smile box” that simulates what they would have looked like on that large, curved screen.
In most cases, the original surround sound mixes still exist, and you can hear the film on a home theater system in modern, 5.1 surround sound giving you an accurate representations of how audiences first heard these unique movies. Even on a home TV screen, the images captured in Cinerama can still impress. Cinerama was a fantastic and unique movie format, one that paved for way for many innovations we enjoy today. Hollywood still has their historic Cinerama dome theater, and it’s the only theater in America that is equipped to show three film panel Cinerama movies. I hope one day to get out there and see such a film for myself. But till that day, and until next month, I’ll see you under the marquee.