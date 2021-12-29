As Christmas was approaching I was feeling a bit ho-hum about it all. Not entirely to the point of being a Scrooge, but not feeling very enthusiastic. Like so many Americans I have been experiencing a good bit of burnout from, well, everything. I knew I needed to watch something to cheer myself up, but I wasn’t looking for anything seasonal. I sat there looking over to my movies shelves and was scanning the titles with my eyes.
I stopped on the brightly colored spine of “True Stories” and thought “Hmm. It’s been a while, that’s a real uplifting film. Let’s go with that.” “True Stories” is an under-appreciated movie. The 1986 comedy and semi-musical is the only film to have been directed by musician David Byrne, best known for fronting the seminal Art Rock band Talking Heads.
Inspired by stories in tabloid newspapers that Byrne would pick up while on tour with Talking Heads, “True Stories” is, as a card that appears after the title tells us, “A film about a bunch of people in Virgil, Texas.” The movie is a patchwork that flows from vignette to vignette following the narrative through-line about the small town of Virgil celebrating the 150th anniversary of Texas’s independence with a “Celebration of Specialness.”
In addition to directing and co-writing the film, Byrne appears in it as “The Narrator” who is our guide to this town and the events going on. Through him, we meet characters such as Louis Fyne, played by John Goodman in his feature film debut. Louis is a bachelor who is unlucky in love and looking for a wife. He advertises as such with a flashing sign outside his home that says “Wife Wanted.” Louis also appears on TV with an ad that features the memorable line of dialogue “I’m six foot, three inches tall and maintain a consistent, panda bear shape.”
Then there’s “The Lazy Woman” who never leaves her bed and has a variety of electronics to help her to do things. The mayor, Earl Culver, never speaks directly to his wife. “The Lying Woman” makes up all kinds of stories about herself, notably on a date with Louis where she claims she was born with a tail, but her mother cut it off and later sold it to the CIA. These are just a few examples of the quirky characters that populate this charming movie.
It is a charming movie, it’s a weird movie. Eccentricity here is wholesome with several catchy songs that the characters sing, including a cameo by all of Talking Heads during one sequence. I think those quirks are something I love most about “True Stories.” For a movie that is weird and maybe strange to someone just sitting down with it for the first time, it plays from a place of warmth and hope. The film is a celebration of small-town eccentrics and creatives who make and create in their own way. It’s a real charmer.
I hope you’ll give “True Stories” a shot if you’ve never seen it. If you watch it and find yourself scratching your head at first, give it time to work its magic on you. I think you’ll find it a real gem that is worth discovering. Until next month, I’ll see you under the marquee.