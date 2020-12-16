First, a very Merry Christmas to each of my readers. I know this year is going to be a bit strange, but hopefully come this time next year things will be more of what we’re accustomed to. But for now, I hope you’re staying safe, wearing a mask, and thinking of others this Christmas season. As such, you may be wondering what on earth to do when New Year’s Eve rolls around if you’re used to going out and celebrating.
From time to time there is the year where I don’t go out. I’ll spend my night at home typically watching Turner Classic Movies who always do a marathon each New Year’s Eve. For a few years in a row, they would show super fun mid-century, low-budget, sci-fi, and horror movies. For the last few years, they’ve been bringing us one of two traditions, either all six films in the original “Thin Man” franchise or a series of movies with The Marx Brothers.
This year, they’re showing all six “Thin Man” movies starting the morning of the 31st. That night they’ll be showing all three “That’s Entertainment” movies. This sounds like an ideal way to close out an awful year. Spending all day with Myrna Loy and William Powell, then using in the new year with the finest moments from MGM musicals. We can quite literally tap dance our way into 2021.
If I don’t watch TCM this year, I may just fall into my “old tradition” of watching all the Frankie and Annette Beach Party movies to ring in the new year, sprinkling in other choice selections from the 1960s “aimed-at-teenagers” movie catalog. One of the worst entries is “Winter-A-Go-Go,” a movie with no-name stars, no-name musicians, and nothing at all to make it worthwhile. But a few years ago I paid a good dollar or 24 for a DVD of it and I feel like I should get my money’s worth out of it by watching it once a year. Seriously, it’s only for seasoned fans of this kind of stuff. It’s not exactly trash cinema, but it’s not anything I’d write home about either.
If you’re still wanting that cocktail party vibe, you could throw yourself your very own shag carpet filled ’70s style bash with the help of Vintage Game Show channel Buzzr (Google for how to watch, they’re on several platforms). Starting at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve they will be having a marathon of perennial favorite “Match Game.”
I’ve spent a lot of time this year getting lost in Buzzr. I’ve always liked game shows and there’s something distinctly comforting about seeing old favorites that you may recall watching with your parents and grandparents. Since the ’70s edition of “Match Game” had a bit of a cocktail party vibe to start with, it’s another fine option for a party atmosphere when you’re gonna be in limited numbers as we kiss 2020 goodbye for good.
Now with so many options that are right up my alley, I may bounce between all three of these. Additionally, if like me you’ve spent 2020 discovering the delights of Nintendo’s video game “Animal Crossing: New Horizons,” you’re no doubt excited for the New Year’s Eve celebration that will be taking place in the game in real-time. I may have “Beach Party” on my TV with the game in my hands.
So who says you’ll be all alone this New Year’s Eve? If you follow my list you can spend it with William Powell, Myrna Loy, Gene Kelly, Fred Astaire, Frankie Avalon, Annette Funicello, Gene Rayburn, Isabell, and Tom Nook. Not a bad group to celebrate a holiday with, eh? I wish you and yours nothing but the best this Christmas season, and a happy — and healthy — new year.