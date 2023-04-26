Recently I was in Bristol at a reception for the opening of an art show, curated by a friend, and that thing happened to me that always happens to me when people find out I’m a movie buff. “Oh, what’s your favorite movie?”
Now, I know the answer to this. It’s “Clue,” the comedic masterpiece from 1985 that I could recite from start to finish with an alarmingly high rate of accuracy.
If you go to my profile on Letterboxd, the social media app for film buffs, you’ll see I have four movies saved to my favorites. “Clue” is the first one, followed by Billy Wilder’s “The Apartment,” Alfred Hitchcock’s “Notorious,” and lastly 1994s “The Shadow” — my go-to comfort movie.
Yet whenever people ask me that question I always, for some reason, pause. I don’t know if it’s the imposter syndrome in me, which causes me to get a bit more curated with my response, but I often will stop to think about what I’m going to say.
Why? The answer is simple. I never know what people who don’t know me are gonna expect me to say, so I tend to mull over my options to be the most impressive. Which is rather absurd. Why do I need to pull out a movie that will seem the most impressive? What I may think is impressive may seem pretentious to others. After wondering which one to tell the person who asked me, I said, “The Apartment.”
It’s not a wrong response, it is genuinely one of my favorite movies, and I think it is one of the few movies that is perfect from start to finish. It’s why now if you asked me to rank a “top ten” of my favorite movies, I’d need time to sit and figure that one out. It changes. What I told you today could and would be different down the road. There are also, to me anyway, different levels of favorites.
For example, I very much enjoy the wonderfully bonkers 1995 action movie “Congo,” but I wouldn’t put it on a list of favorites. Tim Burton’s 1989 “Batman” I absolutely would as it’s a movie that was very formative to me and one I watched a lot growing up. One reason why I didn’t tell this gentleman “Clue” is that we had already had a long conversation about the history of the board game, and I didn’t want to seem repetitive. Isn’t it funny how our brains work?
I was then thrown an extra curveball when they asked me to name some others. So I went right on with some of the others on my Letterboxd profile, “Notorious” and “The Shadow.” I then threw a curveball right back by bringing up the French film “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg.” If there was ever a moment I offered a chance for a stranger to call me pretentious now was it, as the film is entirely sung.
The stranger just smiled and nodded and then we had a chat about the Oscars. It’s so strange how sometimes I feel the need to think about some of my favorite movies when asked. I have noticed over the years how some tides have shifted when it comes to “Clue.” Well over a decade ago someone was asking me about my favorites, and when I told them “Clue,” they look at me and said, “Really?” Whereas now, most people just smile and nod and mention how much they also like it.
So what about you? Do you do the same thing? Do you know exactly what to say when someone asks you for your favorites — or do you also take a moment to assess the situation and then respond? Making lists of your favorite movies can sometimes be a stressful experience, especially when you’re doing it at the moment. Maybe sometime I will throw in “Congo” just to see the look on someone’s face.
Until next month, I’ll see you under the marquee.