TOWNSEND, Tenn. – Grains & Grits, a festival of southern spirits and gourmet grub will return to Townsend for a sixth year on Nov. 6 from 6-9 p.m.
Locals and travelers alike will flock to Townsend, Tennessee for some southern cuisine and Tennessee whiskey. The unique Grains & Grits festival hosts more than 30 of the region’s legendary distillers and blenders as well as gourmet food, and live music in a serene setting.
Grain & Grits provides guests an experience unlike any other, a release says. The distinguished festival provides an intimate sampling event for whiskey connoisseurs and distillers across Tennessee. The celebration has something for everyone with campfires, lawn games, savory bites, sweet delicacies and craft spirits. This year, local yacht rock favorite, Smooth Sailor will bring live music to the foothills of the Smokies.
Award-winning chef, Rubén García will be joining the list of impressive chefs at this year’s festival. He has worked for more than a decade in kitchens from New York to Spain, where he ran the most-visited kitchen in the world. Rubén draws on various cultures, and his travels to develop authentic and original dishes.
Having worked at 3-star Michelin restaurants, Rubén focuses on innovative techniques, imaginative presentations, and high-quality products. His latest venture, UNFOLD Hospitality works to inspire new chefs and restauranteurs to help them realize their potential.
A fan favorite from last year is returning for a second year. The Ring of Fire involves five chefs circling around a large fire pit where a whole pig, lamb, chickens and sausages will be roasted and served.
“The Grains & Grits Festival is a fan favorite every year,” Blount County Partnership Director of Tourism Kim Mitchell said. “It’s really the perfect combination of food, spirits, entertainment and atmosphere. We expect a big turnout this year, since the festival is safely outdoors, and people are craving unique events to fill their fall social calendars. There’s really nothing else quite like it.”
The festival is organized and hosted by the Tennessee Distillers Guild and the Smoky Mountain Tourism Development Authority. The 2020 festival sold out. Each year the organizations that spearhead the event seek to make the next festival better than the last.
Early bird tickets for Grains & Grits are $55 until Oct. 1, $65 online after that, and $75 at the door, if there are still spots available. Tickets include live entertainment, whiskey and food tastings. This is a 21 and over event and will take place rain or shine.
For more information or tickets to Grains & Grits, visit the event website at grainsandgrits.com.