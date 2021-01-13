DCBSP1

Matthew Simerly takes his best shot during a Black Powder Friday musket shoot at David Crockett Birthplace State Park. A firing demonstration will take place during Firelocks on the Frontier, scheduled for Jan. 15.

 SUN PHOTO BY LORELEI GOFF

January events at David Crockett Birthplace State Park include:

Firelocks on the Frontier

Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, from 4-5 p.m.

Ever wondered what type of guns were used by the frontiersman? A detailed discussion will take place at the homestead about the various weaponry used during Crockett’s time. A firing demonstration will take place as the grand finale.

Crockett Stories: Truth or Tall-Tales

Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, from 4:30-5 p.m.

Everyone knows at least one story of Crockett, but are they true? Come join Ranger Gary on the homestead and listen to a variety of Crockett stories which are, mostly, verifiable true.

Bring a camp chair or a blanket to spread out because seating is limited.

Recommended for you