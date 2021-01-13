January events at David Crockett Birthplace State Park include:
Firelocks on the Frontier
Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, from 4-5 p.m.
Ever wondered what type of guns were used by the frontiersman? A detailed discussion will take place at the homestead about the various weaponry used during Crockett’s time. A firing demonstration will take place as the grand finale.
Crockett Stories: Truth or Tall-Tales
Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, from 4:30-5 p.m.
Everyone knows at least one story of Crockett, but are they true? Come join Ranger Gary on the homestead and listen to a variety of Crockett stories which are, mostly, verifiable true.
Bring a camp chair or a blanket to spread out because seating is limited.