February events at David Crockett Birthplace State Park include:
Flintknapping
Friday, Feb. 12 at noon
Before the Crockett Family made their home in the area, the Native Americans claimed it as their own. Come learn about the Native American significance of the Crockett Site, and learn about how the Native’s made their well-known stone tools. Meet Ranger Chloe at the Crockett Homestead Fire Ring to learn about and experience flintknapping up close.
Crockett and the Lost State
Saturday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m.
War, tax, debt, confusion, chaos and uncertainty. These words were spoken through the mouths of those living in the 1780s. After the American Revolutionary War, independence was still being fought but now within our own country. Join Park Manager Keifer Helle at the Crockett Homestead Fire Ring to learn more about the Crockett Family and their involvement within the Lost State.
Love and Lost
Feb. 14 at 1 p.m.
David Crockett was the smoothest speaking, grandest grinning, fiecest fighting, surest shooting person to come from this side of the world. However, he still had his heart broken a time or two and even swore to never love anyone person again! Join Park Manager Keifer Helle at the Crockett Homestead Fire Ring as we go through the lineage of the Crockett Family and discuss the heart breaks, the happiness and the legacy of David Crockett and his family
Valentine’s Day Hike
Feb. 14 at 3 p.m.
Join Chloe and fall in love with the beauty of our park and all the unique natural and historical beauties it has to offer. Meet at the homestead parking lot and lace up your hiking shoes for an easy hike along our park’s trails where you can fall in love with all it offers.
Frozen Fizzen Flintlock Competition
Feb. 20 at 1 p.m.
Competitors! Test your marksmanship skills with frozen fingers for our first annual shooting competition of the year, the Frozen Frizzen. Registration is only required for competitors and is free to any spectators. Competitors will be required to wear late 18th century to early 19th century attire and use a flintlock action rifle. Cost is $10 per competitor.
Coffee in the Park
Feb. 21 at 9 a.m.
Come Join Park Ranger Gary Purchase at the Crockett Homestead and split a cup of Joe! We’ll enjoy coffee, pastries and a lively conversation as we welcome in a new week. Cost is $2 per person.
Frontier Fire Starting
Feb. 27 at 10 a.m.
Join Park Ranger Sean McKay at the Long Hunter Camp where he will demonstrate how to make fire with flint and steel. We’ll also take a look at the role that char-cloth plays for fire starting as well as how fire was transported between locations.
Furs on the Frontier
Feb. 27 at 11 a.m.
Have you ever wondered what the term “Longhunter” meant? Join Park Ranger Sean McKay at the Longhunter Camp to learn about one of the driving forces that brought about westward expansion in the American Frontier.
Tomahawk Toss
Feb. 27 at 1 p.m.
Join Park Ranger Sean McKay at the Black Powder Range as he gives an educational program that describes different types of tomahwks and their use. This will be a hands-on demonstration of tomahawk throwing and each participant will be given their own tomahawk to keep. Cost is $25 per person.