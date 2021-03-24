March Madness Flintlock
David Crockett Birthplace State Park
March 27, 1-4:30 p.m.
Shooters come out and test your skills in the second shoot of the 2021 season, The March Madness Black Powder Rifle Competition. Competitors will compete in a bracket shoot where the best shooter moves on each round. The event is free for spectators. The fee to compete is $10. Competitors will be required to wear late 18th century through early 19th century attire and use Flintlock actioned rifle or musket. To register go to: reserve.tnstateparks.com/register/march-madness-flintlock-3-27.
Full Moon Hike
Rocky Fork State Park
March 27, 9 p.m
Join Ranger Jeff on an exclusive after hours Full Moon hike along Rocky Fork and Flint Creeks. This is event is free. All participants must sign up at tnstateparks.com/parks/event_details/rocky-fork/.
Nature Programs
Bay’s Mountain Park And Planetarium
March 27
Wolf Howling — Hear the chilling chorus of the wolf pack. Free Program.
Mushroom Hike — Get down and dirty identifying these interesting organisms found throughout the park.
Barge Ride — Enjoy the beauty of the Bays Mountain Reservoir while the secrets of aquatic animals are revealed.