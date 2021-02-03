On Friday, Feb. 5 at 11 a.m. EST the Birthplace of Country Music museum will release a new edition of its Virtual Story Time for families and children, featuring the book “How Chipmunk Got His Stripes,” based on a Native American folktale and written by Joseph Bruchac and James Bruchac, and illustrated by Jose Aruego and Ariane Dewey.
And then on Friday, Feb. 19 at 11 a.m. EST, our Virtual Story Time program will share “Coat of Many Colors” by Dolly Parton and illustrated by Brooke Boynton-Hughes. Both installments will include a fun word or reading activity after the reading, a release says. Participants may access Virtual Story Time via the Museum from Home link on the museum’s website at BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org/museum and on BCM’s YouTube channel.
“The Devil’s Dream” by Grundy, Virginia native Lee Smith, will be the next book discussed on the next Radio Bristol Book Club Thursday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. Though the Book Club doesn’t meet in person, “members” are encouraged to read along each month and tune in to the show at ListenRadioBristol.org and email their questions and comments to info@birthplaceofcountrymusic.org using the subject line “Radio Bristol Book Club Comments” so their thoughts can be included on the monthly program.