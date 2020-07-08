Regular readers of Accent may notice some changes in today’s issue. The Arts & Leisure page has moved from page three to pages two and three, and At Home has found a new home on page four.
The change will help to accommodate the growing number of event press releases and other items related to things to do in the area, even though Accent is still not back to it’s full number of pages. While we are still in a pandemic, more events are opening up and the trickle of releases, reviews and the like has grown to a small but seemingly steady stream.
For the time being, until we are back to our full number of pages, items for the Outdoors and Adventures pages will continue to be combined with Arts & Leisure.
This has certainly been an interesting time hasn’t it? As we remain cautious but hopeful, stay well and be kind to each other.