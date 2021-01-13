WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN – Wildlife Forever is proud to recognize the USDA Forest Service, Region 8 for their support of the 2021 Fish Art Contest. By teaching youth the Art of Conservation®, the national partnership reaches thousands of young people each year and is used by educators as an introduction to outdoor recreation.
The award-winning Art of Conservation Fish Art Contest connects young people to fish, fishing, and aquatic conservation through art, writing, and science, a release says.
To enter, contestants create an original illustration of any species from the Official Fish List and a one-page writing entry. Entries are due postmarked by March 31st each year.
For details on contest rules, entry forms, and to view past winners, visit www.FishArt.org.
“The Fish Art Contest is an exciting and innovative program that allows young people to express connections to the outdoors through their own creativity,” said Regional Fisheries Program Manager at the USDA Forest Service Southern Region Amy Commens-Carson in the release. “The Southern Region is proud to help build the next generation of conservation stewards across the country with the Fish Art Contest.”
“The Art of Conservation Fish Art Contest eliminates many traditional barriers and provides an all-inclusive platform for youth education,” said President and CEO of Wildlife Forever, Pat Conzemius. “The USDA Forest Service is a leader in supporting conservation initiatives and building stewardship. I am grateful for their vision and support. Investing in youth is the key to our future.”
The 2021 State-Fish Art Contest is now open and accepting entries. The deadline to enter is March 31, 2021 so start creating today! Details available at www.FishArt.org.