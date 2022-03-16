Spring and summer are coming up, and do I have a great place to recommend for a vacation: Charleston, SC.
I left my home in Limestone in my vehicle on Monday, Feb. 28, at 3 a.m., wanting to be sure I arrived early in the city so that I would get to enjoy as much time in Charleston as possible on a three-night stay in the area.
I had gassed up my Oldsmobile Cutlass at the Murphy USA gas station next to Walmart in Greeneville the day before, paying $3.28 a gallon for regular fuel. It would turn out to be the cheapest gas I would find during my four days in the Charleston area. I saw gas at a discount gas station in that area selling for as much as $3.79 a gallon for regular gas.
On the day of my trip to South Carolina, after a couple of quick stops at rest areas and a stop for gas at a Pilot gas station ($3.34 a gallon) on Interstate 26, I arrived at the Visitor’s Center in downtown Charleston around 9:30 a.m.
It was my first trip to Charleston, not counting a quick drive through the city in the rain several years ago.
The Visitor’s Center is the best place to start in Charleston for information about tours, maps of the historic district, and other general information. It is large and airy, and the two employees I spoke to there were very helpful.
I then walked around the neighborhood to get a feel for the area, and bought three small biscuits and coffee from Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit ($11.10), then returned to the Visitor’s Center where I boarded a Grayline Tour of the downtown that lasted 90 minutes and cost $24. I was glad that the driver, Alan Hartley, didn’t object to my bringing aboard my $4 French press cup of coffee.
The weather was a bit cool (with a high that day of 59 degrees), but considerably warmer than Greene County at the time. It would reach into the 70s and almost 80 before I left the area three days later.
Two other retired couples accompanied me on the bus tour, which takes place every half hour during the day.
Alan explained that that part of South Carolina is called the Lowcountry “because it’s low.” Talk about obvious. He pointed out some live oak trees with Spanish moss we passed, lamenting that a lot of similar ones were destroyed in 1989 when Hurricane Hugo hit the area.
Charleston, founded in 1670, has impressive architecture, including homes, hotels, and museums that date from each of the past three centuries. That makes the city a fun place to walk around in, or for that matter, drive around in. I did both.
No one seemed to know for sure where its nickname, the “holy city,” came from, but likely it’s because of its over 400 church steeples, and eventual history of religious tolerance.
Alan said the early 1800s were the “golden era” for Charleston. Shipping merchants were the wealthiest citizens, more than the rice plantation owners outside the city, he stated.
Many of the houses in Charleston have one or more porches “which we like to call a piazza,” said Alan.
Our tour took us through the shoppers’ delights on King Street, the main thoroughfare in town; Broad Street, the business district; The Battery, the upscale neighborhood that looks out from the peninsula to Charleston Harbor; and the French Quarter. All help form the so-called historic district of the city, which encompasses over 500 acres.
There’s a lot to explore in Charleston.
We passed the Dock Street Theater on Church Street, site of the country’s oldest performance hall, located on a residential street in the French Quarter. It opened in 1736 as the first building constructed specifically for theater in the U.S., and is open to self-tours.
In the early 1800s, the Planters Hotel on the site, sometimes referred to as the Calder Hotel, soon became a popular spot for plantation owners during Charleston’s social season. They came into the city to escape the heat and threat of malaria and other diseases.
I checked into my hotel Monday afternoon after spending a few hours in the historic district, which has a free bus line (the 211) that makes convenient stops in the area.
There are coin- and credit card-operated parking meters/spots throughout the city that go for $2/hour. Fortunately, parking in the city is free after 6 p.m. The garage next to the Visitor’s Center may be the best deal in town for parking. Three hours of parking in that garage cost me only $10. The maximum fee is $18 for a full day.
My room at the working-class Wingate Wyndham Hotel in North Charleston was a quick 10-minute drive from the historic district. It cost me just over $94 a night, including taxes. By comparison, the Hampton Inn next to the Visitor’s Center would have cost me $300-$317 a night, plus taxes. The fancier, luxurious hotels in the historic district go for over $1,000 a night.
For parties of four and up, airbnb is a good cost-effective way to go, according to my online research before I went on vacation.
Charleston isn’t cheap, but if you plan it right and have a vehicle, you can make it affordable by eating your meals outside the historic district.
That first night I looked good and hard for a reasonably-priced place to eat. I finally picked the Big Gun Burger on Calhoun Street, near the Visitor’s Center.
It was recommended by a local. In general, I found it a good idea to listen to recommendations for restaurants, museums, and other things, from locals.
I had a burger, fries, and tea for $23, including tip. The Thin White Duke burger and fries I ate cost $14, which is about as cheap a restaurant meal you’ll find in Charleston’s historic district.
One restaurant on Queen Street, a fairly quiet street between King and Meeting streets, was also recommended by a local. (Thanks, Mimi. She was the tour guide at the antebellum Joseph Manigault House I toured, located near The Charleston Museum.)
One day, I ate a delicious fried catfish sandwich with hash browns at that restaurant, called Poogan’s Porch. The sandwich and fries “only” cost $16, not including tip or drink. I would recommend it over more expensive, tourist-popular spots like the restaurant next door to it, or Magnolia’s.
For museums, I would recommend The Charleston Museum, located across from the Visitor’s Center. Its gift shop sells “Rules of Civility and Decent Behaviour in Company and Conversation” by former President George Washington. Silver-plated tea pots that are centuries-old are beautiful to behold.
It also has outside in plain public view a black, slightly larger replica of the first successful combat submarine, the H.L. Hunley, which the Confederacy used to attack a Union ship in Charleston Harbor in 1864.
I saw the real Hunley at the Warren Lasch Conservation Center in North Charleston, where executive director Kellen Butler was nice enough to allow me to photograph the 40-foot long, hand-cranked submarine in a holding tank. She said tours of the center, where the Hunley is being restored, are available weekends only, and are popular with student groups and military reunion groups. To purchase tickets in advance, go to www.HUNLEY.org Tickets for adults cost $18; seniors, $15; and less for students/youth.
The Aiken-Rhett House Museum has kept intact its original slave quarters, a visible reminder of the area’s less positive history.
One of the more delightful discoveries I made was the Gibbes Museum of Art on Meeting Street. It included a beautiful realistic watercolor portrait, “Iron Man,” of Philip Simmons (1912-2009), Charleston’s famed Black blacksmith and decorative iron fabricator.
I also viewed interesting lithographs from the Federal Art Project under former President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal, and realistic dye transfers by William Eggleston.
While in the area, I visited the Tanger Outlets stores with over 75 designer brands shops. I bought three shirts at Banana Republic for $120, which is not what I would call great discounts, but fair, nonetheless. There’s a Starbucks coffee shop there, as well. (Alas, it’s not discounted.)
I also enjoyed myself at nearby Folly Beach, about 30 minutes from my hotel. The beach has probably the best porta potties this side of the Mississippi River, with real toilets, and vanities with sinks. It was still too cold to swim, but the beach is large, and was sparsely populated when I was there.
There are a myriad of tours available in Charleston, from food tours to plantation tours, with information about them at the Visitor’s Center.
One of the simple (and free) fun things to do in Charleston is to simply look at the other tourists walking about, horse-drawn carriages, bicyclists, joggers, and leashed-dog walkers in town.
Charleston is reminiscent of Greenwich Village in Manhattan and the French Quarter in New Orleans, only bigger, and without the attitude or sleaze of those spots.
Finally, on Thursday, I left the historic district at 1 p.m. and drove home, stopping in Asheville’s downtown for dinner. A curried chicken and rice entree at an Indian restaurant cost $16, without taxes or a tip. It was yet another reminder of how pricey Charleston’s eateries in particular can be.
Overall, I enjoyed my vacation in Charleston. I found the locals to be friendly, despite the onslaught of tourists in the city.
One day, while looking at a city street sign to gauge where I was at in relation to where I wanted to go, a friendly Black woman with multiple facial piercings, smiled and said, “What are you looking for, luv?”
In Charleston, I found what I was looking for: a culturally-rich, relaxing time.