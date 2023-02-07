The historic General Morgan Inn has planned some sweet entertainment as part of their Valentine’s Day celebrations, which also include luxurious overnight stays and decadent dinners.
Four area musicians are scheduled to perform in the hotel’s lobby, starting with Valentine’s Day weekend. Tristan Bauer, jazz pianist, will perform on Friday, Feb. 10, from 6-8 p.m.; and Martha Painter, harpist, will be featured on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 6-8 p.m.
On Tuesday, Feb. 14, Pianist Kris Carlson will be the guest performer on Valentine’s Day from 5-7 p.m., followed by pianist Kasie Shelnut from 7-9 p.m.
“We invite the public to enjoy the special music in our lobby,” Isaac Myers, the hotel’s general manager, said. “They are all talented musicians!”
In addition, a special “Cupid’s Package” will be offered Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10-11, featuring an elegant guest room with champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries. Brumley’s Restaurant will serve a special a la carte menu and a signature “Cupid’s Arrow” cocktail on those days from 5-9 p.m., as well as again on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The special menu showcases several decadent entrees, including the General’s Surf & Turf, Roasted Lamb Lollipops, Seared Ahi Tuna, Chicken Florentine and Bucatini Pesto. (To see the full menu, go to their website: https://generalmorganinn.com/valentines-day-menu/)
Reservations are required — call 423.787.1000 to reserve the room package and 423.787.7500 to make dinner reservations.
“Romance will definitely be in the air all week long,” Myers said, noting that many proposals, weddings and anniversary parties have occurred at the hotel over the years. “We really enjoy being part of our community’s love stories.”