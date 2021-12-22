A music video titled “Safe Passage: Animals Need a Hand,” aims to raise awareness of a project to create ways for wild animals to safely cross the I-40 corridor through the Smoky Mountains. The video, released Dec. 10, features The Fates, an acoustic trio from Asheville, North Carolina, and was filmed in Flag Pond, Tennessee.
The trio, comprised of Lexi McGraw as the bear, Natalie Karrh as the deer, and Bella Wells-Fried as the elk, weaves ethereal harmonies as they empathetically imagine what it would be like to be an animal trying to cross highways near the Smokies.
The three musicians met and formed the band while attending The Odyssey School in Asheville. A teacher at Odyssey, reknowned percusionist River Guerguerian, helped the trio to arrange the song. He also is heard on the recording on a hybrid percussion kit.
“When River told us that GSMA was looking for a band to record a video for this song, we all agreed it was an opportunity not only to expand our musical repertoire but also to raise our voices for a project that is making positive change in our region,” said McGraw in a release.
After The Fates expressed interest in the project, Guerguerian invited his former students back into Odyssey’s studio setting, where he engineered and produced the musical recording heard in the video.
According to the same release, the short film is directed by Indianapolis-based filmmaker and musician Joe Lamirand and produced by Flag Pond resident and GSMA Creative Services Director Frances Figart, who also wrote the song’s music and lyrics. The video is the first of its kind about road ecology and part of a widespread, collaborative effort to draw attention to animal mortality rates along Interstate 40, as well as to promote the funding and construction of safe passages for wildlife in the entire region.
“The visual concept of the video was partially inspired by the band’s mythological namesakes, The Fates, from their stylized presentation to modern-day hikers symbolizing the animals that have been traveling on the same trails for millennia,” said Lamirand in the release. “We see Lexi, Natalie, and Bella as subtle representations for bear, deer, and elk, following the ancient trails they have always known and struggling to navigate through these huge, loud, scary man-made obstacles — highways that have divided their land and threatened their survival.”
Inspired by her work with Safe Passage, chair of the Safe Passage outreach committee and creative services director or the Great Smoky Mountain Association, wrote the song to go with her book, “A Search for Safe Passage,” published in 2021 by Great Smoky Mountains Association, according to the website smokiessafepassage.org/.
“’A Search for Safe Passage’ tells the story of best friends Bear and Deer who grew up together on the North side of a beautiful Appalachian gorge,” Figart’s website says. “In the time of their grandparents, animals could travel freely on either side of a fast-flowing river, but now the dangerous Human Highway divides their home range into the North and South sides.
“Many animals have died on the Human Highway trying to follow the ancient trails. So, to keep everyone safe, Turtle, the elder, has created a law forbidding anyone to try to cross, and a Forest Council has been formed to look for solutions. Hawk and Owl scout the area each day for other ways to travel from North to South, with no luck. But on the night of a full moon, two strangers arrive from the South with news that will lead to tough decisions, a life-changing adventure, and new friends joining in a search for safe passage.”
The project, Safe Passage: The Pigeon River Gorge Wildlife Crossing Project, aims to reduce the mortality rate of animals attempting to cross the interstate highway in search of food, shelter or mates.
According to information provided by Figart, 26,000 vehicles pass through the corridor daily and the mortality rate of animals attempting to cross it are expected to rise.
According to the project’s website, the project attempts to reduce those rates by “improving existing structures like culverts that wildlife use to cross; collaborating on planned department of transportation bridge improvements; building wildlife overpasses, large and medium mammal underpasses, and small pipes for reptiles and amphibians; and installing fencing, which is critical to guide animals to use structures.”
For more information about the project, or to donate, visit smokiessafepassage.org.