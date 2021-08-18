Over the past few years A Walk in Their Boots has taught the public about the history of the American soldier through living history reenactments and honored our veterans. On Aug. 28, A Walk in Their Boots will present the first ever standalone Vietnam War reenactment in the region.
“With us currently being in the 50th anniversary of the war, it is time we finally start giving our Vietnam Veterans the long overdue recognition they deserve,” organizers said in the release.
The event will take place at the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site, located at 2620 S. Roan St, Johnson City, TN 37601, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and will feature numerous events for the spectator and reenactor alike. Throughout the day, a variety of immersive demonstrations throughout the site will include a US firebase, complete with the hum of a multi-vehicle motor pool; patrols of G.I.s searching the site for Viet Cong guerrillas; and even a possible Vietnamese surprise attack or two.
Educational demonstrations are also scheduled, beginning at 11 a.m., to learn more about the kit and impressions of the individual soldiers from both sides of the DMZ. At 3 p.m., the main spectacle of the day will feature a large reenactment battle, complete with vehicles, machine guns, and even the occasional grenade, the release says.
The Event is free but donations to help support the cause are welcomed.