NASHVILLE – Dr. Morgan Smith of the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga will present a virtual lecture on submerged archaeological sites in Tennessee on July 21.
The event will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern time.
The lecture is part of a monthly series of speakers including researchers, resource management professionals and archaeology students to highlight archaeological research in Tennessee, a news release says. The series is hosted by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s Division of Archaeology.
Dr. Smith’s talk is titled “Exploring Tennessee’s Submerged Cultural Landscapes and Resources.”
“When we think about underwater archaeology, we perhaps imagine the faraway ocean wreckage of Spanish galleons, lost Mediterranean cities, or more recently the Antarctic discovery of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s ship Endurance,” said State Archaeologist Phil Hodge in the release. “However, researchers like Dr. Smith are documenting submerged archaeological sites in inland lakes and rivers and are demonstrating the power of such sites to present a more complete picture of the past.”
"The Tennessee River is full of inundated archaeological sites which have seen little if any formal monitoring or survey since their inundation over half a century ago," the release notes. Recently, UTC's anthropology program has begun assessing critical historic and prehistoric sites in the vicinity of Chattanooga, the release continues. These include the Civil War shipwreck Chattanooga and the Paleoindian LeCroy site.
"This conversation will highlight the process and significance of submerged sites research, the importance of the underwater archaeological record of Tennessee, the state of UTC's research on the aforementioned sites, and future plans for research on these resources," the release says.
The online lectures, presented on the third Thursday of each month, are free and open to anyone who wants to participate.