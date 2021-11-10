Bristol, Va.-Tenn. — Pre-register online for the Birthplace of Country Music Museum’s free Virtual Speaker Series on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. with guest speaker Jennifer Licko as she shares her observations on variants and versions of Scottish folk songs of Appalachia.
Scottish settlers established themselves in the Appalachian region of several states, including North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia. In these isolated areas, the old songs of love, loss, murder, ghosts, and earlier times were passed down by oral tradition, expressing timeless themes and ties to the past. Over time the melodies and words changed, creating variations that are still sung today.
Awarded “Celtic Album of the Year” by Celtic Music Radio and nominated for “Trad Album of the Year” by TradConnect, Jennifer Licko has a strong relationship with the music that traveled over with the Scottish settlers.
Spending her youth as a competitive Scottish Highland dancer encouraged her interest and love for the Scottish traditions, a release says. An exceptional vocalist and multi-instrumentalist, Jennifer began her research after living in Scotland and finding similarities to the country and North Carolina.
“I believe that the music needs to connect with the audience through shared emotions and experiences for us all to feel that which can only be experienced through music,” said Licko in the release.
Licko works as a performer, educator, and advocate for cultural inclusion in education. She founded and operates the nonprofit Highland Echoes, carrying out large-scale projects to support the mission of cultivating awareness and preservation of Scottish culture. She also runs The Cultural Classroom, which provides resources and support for teachers, and hosts her own podcast entitled Respecting Diversity in the Class.
Virtual Speaker Series: Jennifer Licko on Appalachia and Scottish Folk Songs is a free event via Zoom. Pre-register online through the Events page at BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org to join the discussion.