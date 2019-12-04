JOHNSON CITY — Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site will present Visions Of Christmas: 1860” on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 2-6 p.m.
Visitors are invited to be a guest of the Landon Carter Haynes family and friends as they begin their celebrations for the holiday season, a news release said. Tipton-Haynes is located at 2620 S. Roan St. in Johnson City.
“Experience what it was like for this family with the glow of oil lamps and the smell of greenery in an 1860 home. The family plans a belated birthday party for Landon Carter Haynes who turned 44 years old on Dec. 2, 1860. He is away attending to business in Knoxville after recently buying a lot in town and is expected home any minute as he travels home on the East Tennessee and Virginia Railroad,” the announcement said. “Join in with the discussion of the election of Abraham Lincoln as the president and its effect on the future of East Tennessee. Also, enjoy holiday snacks and drinks that are being prepared over the open hearth in the cabin.”
While waiting for a tour of the Haynes home, guests will be served punch in the visitor center by the Watauga Historical Association, which will also be on hand to help answer genealogical questions. Mountain Boys Kountry Kitchen will be in the visitor center selling holiday pastries. Guests can also explore the cave and then take a brisk walk in the woods during daylight hours, the release said.
Admission is $5 for adults and $2.50 for children 12 and under. Admission for groups of 10 or more will be $4 for adults and $1.50 for children 12 and under. Members of the Tipton-Haynes Historical Association receive free admission.
Call 423-926-3631 or email tiptonhaynes@outlook.com to make a reservation for the 1860 Christmas candlelight tour or for more information. Tours begin at 2:15 p.m. and continue every 20 minutes until the last tour at 5:55 p.m.