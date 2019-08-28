Petsense is a host for adoptable cats from the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society!
If you didn’t already know, Greeneville has a Petsense pet supply store in Crockett Crossing, 2775 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, behind Applebee’s. The store’s “Sav A Pet” section features cats that from our local Greene County James H. “Jim” Eagle Animal Control Facilty and humane society Adoption Center.
The humane society has partnered with Petsense to help find these sweet cats a “furever home.” This program has been in place since 2017, and to date, over 80 cats have found loving home through the Petsense Adoption Program!
As always, we keep four cats available for adoption at Petsense. There recently have been Alley Cat, a male tabby cat; Catherine, a female orange and white cat, that was adopted this past weekend; MomMom, a female tortoiseshell cat; and Pebbles, who is a gray tabby cat.
All are fully vetted and ready for a “purr-fect” home. If you decide to adopt this week, there is a reduced adoption fee of only $50 during the month of August.
When you adopt a cat through Petsense, you can be sure your new pet is fully vetted and you are making a space for another homeless cat to get a chance at adoption.
If you haven’t visited the Greeneville Petsense store, stop by during their regular business hours, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday and check it out!
We want to remind everyone that during the month of August, our cats and kittens have a reduced adoption fee of $50. We think we have your next feline friend waiting at Petsense or our adoption center on Hal Henard Road. Stop by to meet them!