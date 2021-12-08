The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre presents Irving Berlin’s “Holiday Inn,” a musical based on the 1942 movie starring Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire.
Holiday Inn is the story of entertainer Jim Hardy (played by Joe Gumina) who leaves the glitz of show business and his partners Lila and Ted (Diane Taveau, Lucas Schmidt) to follow his dream of a simpler life. He settles down in a foreclosed farmhouse in rural Connecticut. There, he meets Linda Mason (Brittany Whitson), a local schoolteacher and former owner of the homestead, who is on her own complicated life journey. After several failed farming attempts, they collaborate to turn the farmhouse into an inn that’s only open on the holidays.
“This show is basically about trying to be true to yourself,” said Diane Taveau in a release. “Each one of the characters has a chance to become who they really want to be.”
The backdrop of the characters’ stories of self-discovery is the well-known music of Irving Berlin. Each holiday celebrated at the inn is represented by his beloved compositions.
Shows run Thursdays through Sundays, through Dec. 19. Tickets are $17 general admission, $15 for students and seniors. There is also a special group rate for parties of 15 or more. To purchase tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or go online to jonesboroughtheatre.com. The theatre is located at 125.5 W. Main St., Jonesborough, TN. From the Town of Jonesborough: In accordance with current CDC guidance, masks are kindly requested for all patrons attending our performances.