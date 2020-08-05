Author's Note: This column is in memory of Elvis Presley, who died on August 16, 1977 at the young age of forty-two.
"Nothing really affected me until I heard Elvis. If there hadn't been an Elvis, there wouldn't have been the Beatles." John Lennon's words seem to sum it up best. There is really no one quite like Elvis, and there will never be anyone like Elvis.
When I went to Memphis in the summer of 2019, I knew that I could not leave without having experienced Graceland. Some people had told me that they thought the tickets were far too expensive. I can passionately declare that my trip to Graceland was well worth the price of admission.
Upon arrival at Graceland, I had already booked a 10 a.m. tour for myself and the Memphian friend I was visiting. We arrived at 9 a.m. Having some time to kill before the mansion tour, we headed to see the airplanes.
According to Graceland.com, Elvis "purchased a 1958 Convair 880 in April 1975 and named it Lisa Marie after his daughter. He spent more than $800,000 having the jet remodeled." Boarding the plane, I was immediately hooked. A flying apartment! There was a bed, living room, bathrooms with 24 carat gold sinks and just a general feeling of luxury. The King traveled in style. Humorously, there were signs on the bed that advised visitors to keep off the furniture.
We also climbed aboard the smaller plane, the Lockheed Jet Star, "customized by Elvis with a yellow and green interior that was primarily used for taking Elvis’ manager and his staff from city to city on his concert tours."
Already fangirling from walking around Elvis Presley's airplanes, we still had a little time before our tour of the mansion started. We checked out a couple of the exhibits that are a part of Elvis Presley's Memphis on the Graceland complex. We walked through the Sun Studios portion, and I loved seeing Johnny Cash memorabilia, along with very interesting artifacts from Elvis' early career.
Finally, 10 a.m. arrived, and it was time to see the mansion. Oh, the anticipation! We headed to find our group and were herded much like cattle into a holding cell. Just kidding. It was a room with some concrete-like benches. People were running to get a seat on the benches. Yes, we did get a seat. I heard several different languages being spoken, and there were definitely some super fans in our midst!
After watching a film, we headed to the mansion. Well, actually we headed to a Disney World-style line to get on a tram to the mansion. After a bit of a wait, we boarded the tram and headed to see the mansion. Well, actually we waited in line in front of the mansion for a good amount of time, and then we went in. Honey, it was worth the wait! Getting to see the peacock stained glassed windows, the white baby grand piano, the jungle room with the green shag carpet, the racquetball room, the pool ... wow! What an experience.
The Meditation Garden was truly beautiful. Elvis and many of his family members are interred here. The peace and serenity is truly extraordinary. People are quiet and respectful, and Elvis' influence is truly felt. Graceland notes that millions of fans from around the world come to pay their respects. Flowers and tokens are left on his tombstone daily.
After our tour of the mansion, and a lively tram ride back to the Graceland complex, we decided it was time for lunch. Heading into Gladys' Diner, we ordered Elvis' favorite sandwich: peanut butter and banana fried in bacon grease. I will not lie. I was hesitant about the first bite, but wowzers! You would be amazed at how delicious the saltiness of the bacon grease compliments the sweetness of the peanut butter and banana. I loved it. I have made the version with butter (see recipe) at home. Elvis, I now know what you were talking about.
After a decadent lunch, we headed to see the rest of the exhibits. We saw Tupelo, Lisa Marie: Growing Up Presley, Icons: The Influence of Elvis Presley, Private Presley: Elvis in the Army, and the Archives, which is an enormous collection of personal items belonging to Elvis.
My absolute favorite exhibits, however, were Presley Motors: the Automobile Museum and Elvis: The Entertainer Career Museum. Those cars were simply amazing. I still want the pink Cadillac. I believe that I would look pretty fabulous zipping around town in that!
Our last stop was at the Entertainer museum, and boy, was it worth the wait! We saw the gold suit, the leather ensemble from the Comeback special, the Vegas suits, everything! What an experience. The suits are just absolutely fantastic up close — nothing like it anywhere.
Finally, after having covered every single exhibit, I needed to go into every single gift shop. No, I am not kidding. I leave no stone unturned. I will go ahead and tell you that I am a magnet enthusiast. I have to buy a magnet everywhere I travel. They are wonderful souvenirs that do not take up a lot of space, and every time you open the fridge, you get a dose of good vibes and happy memories.
After examining every magnet in every store, I picked out the ones I wanted. I bought some gifts for friends and family, including a personalized name mug for Mama Laws. Yes, I am a good daughter.
At this point, it was almost 5 p.m. I was paying for one of my souvenirs and the man there asked us where we were from. My friend reluctantly answered "Memphis." The clerk said "Girl. WHAT?" Apparently Memphians do not really visit Graceland. I chimed in with "I'm from East Tennessee!" He goes "Oh. Okay, then."
Later on, some of her fellow Memphis resident friends asked her what she had done that day and she told them she spent eight hours at Graceland, saying, "We pulled a 9 to 5 shift."
I later told her that no one could say we hadn't done Graceland. When you travel with me, it's a full time job. Don't step on my blue suede shoes.