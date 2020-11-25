Reader, join me this week for a list of things for which I am thankful. See if you can find all the throwbacks to this year’s columns. Scavenger Hunt! I read in a magazine that a good way to keep the kids from getting up in your grill (quite literally) while you’re cooking Thanksgiving dinner this year is to send them on a scavenger hunt around your house. Good luck with that.
1. Yoga. I practice yoga most days, and I am grateful for the stretching and serenity that it brings. Exercise is so important, and yoga is a type of exercise that I actually look forward to doing. Walking and yoga are two types of exercise that bring me both physical fitness and peace of mind. I highly recommend that you find a type of exercise that you enjoy doing and that you make it a part of your life. The mental health benefits alone are worth the commitment. I am also thankful that with all of the balancing required in my yoga poses, I may not fall down the steps the next time I am at the Louvre! Perhaps, I’ll be able to remain standing on a speeding bus. I may even avoid cracking my head on an oak desk. #winning
2. PIZZA! I will continue to eat the pizza in the coming year. Give me all the cheese, all the sauce, and all the crust. Whether in Italy, France or Tennessee, you gotta eat the pizza.
3. The Tusculum University Community Chorus. This year has been a sadness because I haven’t seen my TUCC friends since March, but they are always close to my heart. Even if the lights did go out in Austria, I’m happy to do-re-mi with them anytime. A special shout-out to our inimitable conductor Mrs. Kathy May, our lovely accompanist Karen Miller, TIM!!! and all of my wonderful TUCC friends, especially the first sopranos. Looking forward to seeing all of our choir members in the future. Until then, climb every mountain. Preferably in comfortable and practical shoes. And as I said to Mary, our tour guide, in Europe, “I can hike. I just don’t want to.”
4. Modern cameras. Now when I go to the beach, I can make sure my hair doesn’t look like an English sheepdog when I’m trying to be glamorous. The flossy, flossy. While it was fun to carry around disposable cameras wrapped in cardboard in the 90s and early 2000s, I’m going to keep my digital frills.
5. Paved roads. When I go out driving, while I do find a lot of potholes that will nearly break your teeth, I generally encounter an experience that is more like butter than Nana’s brittle that results in your next dental crown. So, I’m sending out special thanks for paved roads, unlike that time we inadvertently visited the town that no longer exists and my Cameroonian catastrophes.
6. Seat belts. I am grateful for the protection my seat belt offers me, and the grounding it provides. Buses do not have seat belts. Nor do they provide stability and grounding. Particularly when the driver decides that today he would like to recreate the Space Mountain experience for his passengers.
7. “Half cut” tea. I actually call it “half and half” tea, especially when ordering from my favorite Greeneville sandwich shop, The Sandwich House. However, a former colleague of mine told me the true term is “half-cut” tea. Note: I found out that this is a term that McDonald’s uses for its half sweet, half unsweet tea. I personally think that a sweet tea from McDonald’s is similar to pouring the entire canister of sugar into one’s mouth and then pouring in some high fructose corn syrup and half a gallon of maple syrup as toppers. None of these types of teas, however, whether sweet, unsweet or “half-cut,”
will “change the mind.”
8. Peanut butter...and bananas. I absolutely love peanut butter. I love peanut butter sandwiches, peanut butter desserts, Reese’s cups...you name it! I guess you could say I’m just a hunk of burning love for peanut butter. Casting your suspicious mind aside, add some bananas and bacon grease, and you’ll get the satisfaction you’re craving! Uh-uh-huh.
9. The Dawgs. I know. Some of you have just added this page to your rabbit’s cage lining. Perhaps some of you have even tossed it directly into the fireplace as extra kindling for your pot of stew. For those who are still reading, all I can say is how ‘bout them Dawgs? Just be sure your umbrella is designed for monsoon season, and pack an extra chicken nugget for sustenance!
10. Mama Laws (and Papa Laws!). I have the best parents in the entire world, and we have been on many adventures together from the beach to Dollywood to Disney World and beyond. I love you guys. You’re my favorites.
11. You, Reader. Last but not least, I want to thank you. Thank you for reading my column, for your sweet messages, and I look forward to many more vivacious voyages with you.
I’d like to leave you with an anonymous poem that I found on the internet: “May your stuffing be tasty,
May your turkey be plump,
May your potatoes and gravy
Have nary a lump.
May your yams be delicious,
And may your pies take the prize. And may your Thanksgiving dinner Stay off of your thighs.”
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! Love, VV