We’ve all been there, Reader: the roadside stop. You’ve been driving for hours. You’re hangry. You just need a crust of bread. The people in the vehicle with you are turning in to hamburgers and chicken legs, just like in the old cartoons. Even a can of tuna sounds good at this point. So, you pull over at the first sign you see. The story rarely ends well.
Fasten your seat belts, because it’s going to be a bumpy lunch.
On our way to Louisville for the Beatles festival (Remember that story?), my friend and I were getting quite hungry and decided to stop for lunch just past the Tennessee/Kentucky border.
“Well, that looks cute!” I remember saying.
A cute awning and some ornate chairs will get me every time. We pulled over at a very quaint little café that we’ll call The Lunch Counter. We walked in and noticed right away that the café was really just an old, abandoned warehouse. The floors were unfinished concrete, as were the walls, and there was a lunch counter. Directly behind the counter were a few bags of bread and some lunch meat. Have you seen the “I Love Lucy” entitled “First Stop” in season four? I urge you to check it out. All will become very clear.
Well, we were already in there, so we ordered. The “hanger” was real.
The ladies running this little dive were very friendly. We decided on turkey sandwiches, toasted, and water. We waited for a little while in the ripped burgundy pleather booths with duct tape on them. My friend decided to use the powder room in the interim. She asked where it was located, then made her way through a door that looked like the entrance to a meat locker. My eyes were as large as saucers as I waited awkwardly. The food arrived, and my friend came back wearing an expression that seemed to say “Well, that was interesting.” I looked at her inquisitively.
“What?” I asked.
She shook her head to shoo away further questioning.
Taking the first bite of her sandwich, she smiled wearily.
“Is it good?” I asked.
I always wait until someone else tastes the food before I bite into it. She hesitated and said “A little dry ...” and continued chewing for quite some time. She reached for her water glass. I remember drinking a lot of water with that sandwich.
Finally, I decided to brave the W.C. situation for myself before we headed back out into the Kentucky mountains.
“I really go through those doors?” I said skeptically.
“You have to push it hard ... it’s heavy,” she told me.
“Oh, great,” I mumbled and continued on my journey. I still cannot believe what I saw when I entered that restroom.
There was an enormous piece of floral-patterned fabric serving as a makeshift curtain. It kind of looked like the wallpaper you’d see on “The Brady Bunch.” It was hiding ... something. I have no idea what. I hurried myself along and ran out of there as fast as I could. When I returned, my friend gave me a knowing gaze and we scurried out of the “restaurant.” When I got in the car, I said “There could be dead bodies in there!”
When I was living in the greater Nashville area, I stopped at my neighborhood Subway for a deli delight. Upon entering the store, I encountered two men. As Shelby in “Steel Magnolias” would put it, “They’re simply outdoorsy, that’s all.”
They were ordering hearty Italian subs and kept pointing to the menu saying “whatever comes on it” when the guy asked them what toppings they wanted on their sandwiches. Remember, Reader, that the beauty of Subway is the fact that you get to choose what goes on your sandwich. No surprise onion crunch to activate your gag reflex. Oh, wait, that’s probably just me.
However, I digress. Both men looked over my way, and then they exchanged a glance. “Oh lord,” I thought to myself as I studied the chip rack like I was reading Dostoyevsky. Then, it happened. “Baby lock the doors and turn the lights down low,” chimed the bass voice of Josh Turner. I only know this song and artist due to Willie Jones from X Factor ... just saying.
“Oh no,” I thought to myself, “as if they needed any incentive.”
Then, all of a sudden, one of them chimes in “Put some music on that’s
soft and slow.” The Subway slogan suddenly shifted to “Subway ... get fresh!”
I began to read the Dorito label like it was Adriana Trigiani’s latest novel. Finally, they left with no confrontation. Chip Girl was obviously not interested in anything other than nacho cheese.
Finally, Subway Guy grumpily started taking my order. I sweet-talked him a little and he warmed up. I got extra veggies on my sub and three free cookies. Cut. Print. Moving on.
On another outing in the greater Nashville area, I decided I would dine in at the local barbecue establishment on a solo Saturday shopping mission. I will go ahead and tell you, Reader, that I am not fond of dining alone. I always feel awkward, and I just do not enjoy it.
I walked into the restaurant, and was overwhelmed with the aroma of a fire pit and the leers of more “outdoorsy” men who were all most likely pretty close to my parents’ ages. They stared at me like Angelina Jolie had walked in. The clerk was supremely attentive when I asked him to open the pop-top on my Coke. He acted as if he were one of my subjects and catered to my every whim. He asked me no less than five times if I was doing okay. He was very sweet and did not act weirdly.
However professional the staff was, the diners were less so. I walked over to get a plastic knife and fork to eat my messy sandwich, and when I walked back, a man looked at me lasciviously and said in a very country accent “Well, I’da got that fer ya if you’d a asked me.”
I smiled weakly and sat down. I immediately called Mama Laws in order to avoid further contact. All of the men left after about five minutes, and I was able to enjoy my absolutely divine turkey white BBQ sandwich despite the loud singing of country music that was going on by the all-male staff. Everyone in Nashville is a singer, you know. You get a free concert everywhere you go whether you paid for it or not. I downed my Coke and left quickly. When I went to the trash can, the man ran out of the kitchen like Seabiscuit and assured me he could take care of my tray.
I’d rather eat my chili beans at Jack’s or John’s or Jim’s or Jean’s than taking my chances eating down at Smokey Joe’s Café.