Author’s note: As much as I adore travel and sharing my stories with you, I am not traveling during this very real COVID-19 pandemic. I hope that you will travel vicariously along with me until the day that we can all safely satiate our wanderlust. Please keep yourself and others safe by making appropriate sacrifices for the greater good.
Have you ever been in a hurry, Reader? In a frantic frenzy? All keyed up? Well, you get the idea. You probably remember the McAllister family oversleeping on “Home Alone” and “Home Alone 2.” It sure is stressful running through an airport to catch a flight. I imagine Chuck Berry’s “Run, Run Rudolph” may be coursing through your mind right about now.
Oh, have I been there. The first time I remember loping through the airport was on a return flight from Dakar, Senegal in 2006. Keep in mind, I am a fit person, but I am no runner. Any time I see anyone running, whether it be on the Tusculum Trail, or along a country road, it never looks like they are having much fun. Sweating. Grunting. Huffing. Puffing. I have never seen anyone smiling. Have you? Be honest. However, I digress.
I had flown nine hours from Dakar to John F. Kennedy in New York, and then to Detroit. My next flight would take me to Knoxville. Yes, please. I had been in West Africa for a little over two months. Unfortunately, there had been a delay in New York and my plane landed in Detroit with little time to spare for me to catch that angelic flight back to Sweet Home Tennessee. To add insult to injury, the information desk had given me the wrong terminal information. I was in C. I needed to be in A. I was bound and determined to get on that flight. And no one was going to get in my way!
Taking off much like Jane Bennett in the 1995 BBC version of “Pride and Prejudice,” I started running for terminal A. I had a huge bag on my shoulder (Goodbye, rotator cuff!) and I’m pretty sure there were sparks flying off my feet. I am not sure how fast I was going, but the people parted like the Red Sea as I came into their paths. One lady handed me a cup of water. I kid, but by the time I arrived at my gate, I was actually wheezing.
I saw the line for the Knoxville flight, and I yelled dramatically, “Hold the plane!” No, I’m not kidding. Following a series of turning heads and sideways glances, an East Tennesseean looked at me and said “Honey, they aren’t even boarding yet.” Oops!
“I’ve...just...come...from...two...months...in...Africa,” I gasped. I’m sure she was blessing my heart.
The other sprinting episode that comes to mind is far more recent. It took place in the summer of 2019. I had just been to Memphis in June. Heading back to Charlotte (Danger, Will Robinson!), I waited cheerfully at my gate. I noticed people seemed to be getting testy. Some voices were raised. I heard a few grunts. Some hands were flailing. An ill wind was blowing in. Hmm. That’s when I noticed the flight time had changed.
Now, Reader, what I have failed to mention is the fact that I booked a Basic Economy flight with American Airlines. The ticket was dirt cheap. One of the better deals I have ever gotten in my life. However, with cheap tickets come disadvantages. My flight out of Charlotte that night was the last flight out. 11:35 p.m. No more flights until 7:00 a.m. It gets even more complicated. It was Sunday night. I was leaving Tuesday for two weeks in Europe with the Tusculum University Community Chorus. I needed to pack. “Help me, Mrs. May!”
After much gnashing of teeth and some temper tantrums from my fellow passengers, I ended up trading seats with a newlywed who wanted to sit next to her brand new husband. That placed me next to two guys from Philadelphia who had just finished up a bachelors’ weekend on Beale Street. No, I did not ask for details, nor did I want them.
After explaining my predicament to them, they agreed to create a blockade in order for me to get off the plane as quickly as possible. Again, no, I’m not kidding.
The pilot cheerfully announced that he had “caught a tailwind” and we would be landing on time. The entire airplane applauded dramatically. I felt like singing “Joyful, Joyful” in “Sister Act 2” style.
Then, we landed. The pilot came on to the loudspeaker again. “We have managed to land on time, but unfortunately there is a plane at our gate. There will be a thirty minute delay.” A man yelled “NOOOO!” dramatically. A general chorus of boos and hisses rang out.
When we finally got to the gate, the guys created the barrier as promised. I took off like Seabiscuit. It was a looooong way. When I finally got there, I had made it by the skin of my teeth! I got on the airplane! Wheezing, I rejoiced. That’s when I noticed the enormous contusion on my arm. Apparently my Travelpro Maxlite 5 had slapped the utter heck out of my arm during my running session. Oh, well.
For one last dash of zesty running stories, I asked a friend of mine to share her harrowing tale. Courteney and her friend Christy had just traveled to Christchurch, New Zealand, and were flying home. Upon arrival at LAX, they were told that their connecting flight to Atlanta would be delayed due to severe weather. They had a very small window of time to board their connecting flight to Knoxville in Atlanta — much like my Detroit story. After catching the red-eye, they landed at the time that their connecting flight was due to depart. Courteney frantically caught a member of the airport personnel and was informed that the flight was still boarding! They were in Concourse A and needed to be in C. Frenzied, they darted to the train. The trains were not running. However, as Freddie Mercury would say, “Don’t stop me now.” They were off! Running with everything they had, they scurried toward C.
However, it was not an easy journey. What I haven’t yet told you is that they were carrying a pewter Aragorn statue for a family member who is a Ringer. They did make it. With Aragorn. “Yes, Mr. Frodo. It’s over now.”
Should you ever see me in an airport, wave to me as I cross the finish line. Because, honey, I’m getting on that airplane. “No time for losers, ‘cause we are the champions...of the world.”