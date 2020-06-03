Vacationing on the Outer Banks of North Carolina provides solace, breathtaking and unobstructed views of nature, incomparable lighthouses and just a general sense of calm. It also provides humidity.
Now, Reader, you have likely seen the “Friends” episode where the six misfits go to Barbados and Monica’s hair gradually swells to the size of the Soviet Union. Yes, the Soviet Union, not modern day Russia, which is smaller than Monica’s hair. My own hair does something similar to that. A friend of mine even suggested that I go get my hair braided “like Monica’s” when I texted her a picture of my hair after a day at Hatteras.
Yes, on one of my many OBX beach vacations, we headed out to Hatteras on a cloudy day with high hopes and dreams. First, we stopped at my favorite light station, Bodie Island, which was covered in orange fencing and “caution hard hat area” signs. No, I’m not kidding.
That put a tad of a damper on the beauty of the tranquil light station. Well, that and the fact that the military was doing flight exercises over our heads. It really messes with the peaceful moment to hear zaaaaaaroooooooooooooom when you’re enjoying the native birds and lush plant life.
Next, we headed out to Hatteras. After the long and winding drive along the beautifully protected Hatteras National Seashore, we reached our destination. Upon seeing the lighthouse and walking down to the beach, where my hair grew to the size of Siberia, we headed back. Danger ensued.
A freak storm attacked. Water splashed violently on to our windshield. Our windshield wipers served as dutiful little soldiers clearing the line of vision for the brave warrior, Mama Laws, to guide us back to our ocean front beach house. After several episodes of Mr. Rhode Island ahead of us slamming on his brakes — hard — and nearly causing an eighteen car pileup, we managed to make it back to Nags Head.
We stopped at a pizza parlor to eat the pizza. My hair had ballooned out to its full splendor at this point and my makeup was smeared. Of course, the guy running the counter was “very Abercrombie and Fitch,” as Rachel Green would say, but I just proceeded to order with confidence. Tragic. Just tragic.
In other humid news: When I was a teenager, my parents and I went on another OBX vacation. The natural beaches feature positively gorgeous dunes and sea grass that you just do not get to see at some of the other popular beaches. With such stunning scene, it was absolutely necessary for me to pose for pictures.
This was before Facebook, camera phones, etc. In fact, this was before I owned a digital camera. I had one of those disposable cameras. Remember those? To the Class of 2020, ask Mom and Dad. Therefore, the pictures were left entirely up to chance and existed solely for printing and putting into a real photo album.
I styled my hair in a chic fashion and set out with Mom to pose for my photos. I propped myself on a dune and posed in glamour shot style for what I expected to be the most fabulous pictures I had ever taken. I just knew that they would be going in a frame and enjoyed for years to come. I could not wait to see the developed photos. Oh, the anticipation!
Upon returning home and insisting that the photos be developed immediately, I patiently awaited the one-hour photo. Skipping up to the counter, I went through the photos.
No.Way.
My hair resembled Little Orphan Annie, but with more body. I looked exactly like a Chia Pet. I had failed to remember that my hair does not do so well at the beach unless put into a ponytail. Those pictures went into hiding. In fact, I was having a discussion about it with my mother and she said, “I don’t remember those pictures.” I replied with, “Precisely. Notice you cannot find them.” She laughed.
Stay frizz-free this summer, kids. And to the Class of 2020, way to go! You did it. You’re one classy bunch.