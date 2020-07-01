When I was living in the greater Nashville area, Mama Laws and I decided to take a “staycation” one week when she came to visit me from Greeneville. We decided to go to places like the Loveless Café, Belle Meade Plantation, and of course, Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. My mother has been a fan of Loretta’s for many years, and we both love Sissy Spacek’s portrayal of her in “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”
We set off for Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, listening to, of course, Loretta Lynn. As we eased on down the road, we sang along to “Honky Tonk Girl,” “You Ain’t Woman Enough” and the iconic “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” I had Googled the directions, and also made use of my Garmin. After stopping at the Johnny Cash Rest Area (no, I’m not kidding), we looked for the Bucksnort exit that would supposedly take us to Loretta’s.
Yes, Bucksnort. Finding the exit, we immediately questioned the directions. Going deep into what could only be described as a “holler,” we took a gravel road. Bumpety, bumpety, bump went the car.
“Mom, I don’t think this is right,” I said nervously.
Suddenly, we saw a man sitting along the road with his dog. Mom rolled down the window.
“You looking for Loretta’s?” he asked.
We laughed and responded in the affirmative.
“Did you use Google?” he asked.
We nodded.
“Loretta has called Google over and over, and they haven’t done a thing about it,” he said. “You’re coming in the back way. Keep going and you’ll run into it.”
We thanked him sincerely and enthusiastically.
“I had four yesterday,” he replied, shaking his head.
After much bumping and thumping, we found Loretta’s. We noticed several other cars coming in from the other direction. Apparently, there is a billboard on the interstate.
Note: I just checked Google, and apparently Loretta’s pleas have finally been heard. Google now suggests that you take exit 143 for TN- 13 toward Linden/Waverly. Bucksnort is exit 152 (Highway 230.)
After some Google research, I found an article on offbeattn.com called “Bucksnort, An Exit Sign to a Town that is No Longer There.” Upon reading the article, I found out some interesting lore surrounding Bucksnort. Apparently, there has been an incorrect story floating around for years about the legend of Bucksnort. Who knew? According to Offbeat Tennessee, the legend goes like this:
“The town got its name from William “Buck” Pamplin, a brother of McCager Armpstead Pamplin, my father’s father. Before the Civil War, William owned and lived on the site that later became Bucksnort. It was like this: William loved whiskey. He would get soused to the ears with the sweet, smelly stuff, and when he did, he would roar and snort till everyone around heard him. They would say: “Just listen to Buck snort.” His snorting became so frequent and the comment was made so often, that the neighbors soon found themselves running the last two words together, thus the place was called Bucksnort.
In the course of time, a post office was needed. The Government wanted to know what name the community wished to be known by. Since William still owned and lived on the site, and since he still kept up his snorting, the neighbors and near-by farmers decided on Bucksnort. It was approved by the Government and the first post office and surrounding community became Bucksnort.”
However, Offbeat TN quickly disputes this version of the story, noting that the town of Bucksnort never actually had a post office. Evidently, the Pamplin legend is the story of Mimosa, Tennessee, which until 1898 was also called Bucksnort. The town called Bucksnort, of exit 152 fame, was actually called Dunnington but that town no longer exists.
Clear as mud? At one time, Dunnington was a thriving little town with “a general store, blacksmith’s shop and private boys and girls school called Spring Mountain Academy, which was founded in 1850.” When I-40 arrived on the scene, the town disappeared. The buildings are long gone.
Oddly enough, Bucksnort’s legend has crossed the Atlantic, and a man from the Netherlands “made the pilgrimage to see Bucksnort, which he chronicled in a video and even wrote a song about it.”
Who knew that Mom and I ventured to the town that no longer exists in order to see Loretta Lynn’s Ranch? I do highly recommend seeing the plantation-style house, simulated coal mine, the “Butcher Holler Cabin” and the impressive Loretta Lynn Museum that houses all of her dresses. There are a number of other curiosities, including her extensive collection of salt and pepper shakers.
Remember, kids. Don’t take the Bucksnort exit. Or maybe, do. It’s up to you.