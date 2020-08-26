Author’s note: As much as I adore travel and sharing my stories with you, I am not traveling during this very real COVID-19 pandemic. I hope that you will travel vicariously along with me until the day that we can all safely satiate our wanderlust. Please keep yourself and others safe by making appropriate sacrifices for the greater good.
Reader, I realize that many of the Vol fans have already turned the page upon seeing a picture of “that dog.” Some of you are checking to make sure you have the right newspaper. Yes, this is The Greeneville Sun. Thank you for continuing to read.
It’s true. I am a Georgia Bulldog, an alumna of the University of Georgia. I cheer for my Dawgs every fall. I wear red and black. I say “Go Dawgs! Sic ‘em! Woof woof!” I love Uga the dog. I hope you’re still reading. Since college is about to start — in whatever shape or form it takes this odd year — I dedicate this column to the Class of 2020 as they begin a new phase in the new normal.
In order to pursue my second master’s degree, I moved to Athens, Georgia, in the heat of the “Dawg days” of summer. You have not experienced heat until you’ve been to Georgia. Let me get that point out of the way. I survived orientation week at UGA, but only just barely. However, I carried on. I was ready to get my M.A. in French, and none would stop me.
Despite being inundated with enough information to qualify as unofficial torture by the government, I managed to meet some kind souls, many of whom became close friends during my two years in Athens. I am forever grateful for my entire experience at UGA, and it will always hold a very special place in my heart. I am still in touch with several of my professors.
On Wednesday, after having survived the first two days of orientation in the Romance Languages department, we were invited to a general graduate student orientation, a graduate school fair, and a super exciting bus tour. Yes, that is sarcasm, Grandma.
Based on the completion of all of the above, we were promised a welcome lunch. Never get between a graduate student and free food. I was picturing the Hogwarts Dining Hall: various ornate pastries, meat pies in every flavor, chicken leg pyramids, towers of fruits arranged in intricate designs, and a chocolate fountain.
As we entered the line and bounced around in a jolly fashion to the various songs the cover band was playing – including one of my faves, Ms. Stefani Germanotta – it started to sprinkle. Oh, who minded a few cool droplets of rain in the hot, Georgia sun? I was so happy that I would be partaking in a banquet soon – and the fact that I had found a cool new squad – I didn’t even mind!
The line was quite long and thirty minutes turned into forty-five minutes. We entered an elevator crammed full of lemmings and started winding into a dark concrete-permeated hallway, in which voices echoed like a million nails on a chalkboard. I started having a Diva Dip.
Note: The Diva Dip is a term coined by the illustrious Rayna James in season one of “Nashville.” I was getting extremely edgy. Hunger had overtaken every inch of my body. Anyone who has spent extended time with me knows that when I’m hangry, ain’t nobody happy.
People were walking by me smugly holding plates piled sky high with Chick-Fil-A chicken nuggets. Chick-Fil-A! As Kramer would say, “Oh mama.” The aroma of all that is good and pure. Nourishment. Delight. Peanut oil.
Some plates had at least twelve nuggets on them. Other people forked mounds of salad into their gullets with gusto. Desperation turned to fear. Fear turned to mania. Would I get to eat? When would I get to eat? Would I collapse?
Finally, we reached the table. At last!
“We are out of food,” said a twenty-something girl, dully. I am pretty sure that my eyes flashed red at that moment. Think Jane from the Volturi.
“What?!” I said in a tone matching Rachel Green.
“Yeahhh, we ran out of food,” she intoned again.
I looked over at my friend Garrett, and felt tears well up. I should probably preface this with the fact that Garrett told me he has four stages of hunger, one of which is sadness.
“Oh, lord, girl, you’re to stage two,” he said with sympathy.
“Can I have just one chicken nugget?” I pleaded, pointing to the four that remained.
“Yes,” the girl answered, emotionless. Much like a squirrel finding a hidden acorn, I gnawed on the bite of protein and it soothed me somewhat.
We ended up going to a local tavern for lunch, where we received mediocre service and mediocre food. Pretty soon, it was time to head back to more orientation festivities.
As we exited the tavern, there was a sudden cloudburst. Water poured from the sky like your very worst nightmare squared. The rain was pouring so intensely, that my favorite umbrella was about as effective as off-brand Kleenex. Water smacked me in the face. My eyeliner!
Pretty soon, the legs of my jeans were soaked all the way up and my shirt was also soaked. My hair followed. Was this real life?
We still had about a ten minute walk to go. The entire campus had become a river. Water poured down the steps like a scene from Titanic and the campus mulch became a mudslide. We tried to run. Garrett and I screamed two or three times. It did little to help.
By the time we reached Gilbert Hall, we looked like we had been swimming in a pool of broken dreams and shattered wishes. Most of the students who saw us remained silent, out of respect. One of the boys removed his hat. The receptionist lit a candle.
I kid, but as I tried to dry off with paper towels in the bathroom, the only thing it really accomplished was turning the paper towels indigo to match my jeans. I looked into the mirror at my eyeliner streaked face, and wondered if this is how Mary Tyler Moore felt before she threw her hat up into the air and said “You’re gonna make it after all.” I decided that I would make it after all, and I headed to my next session.
The rest of the day, I proceeded to shiver and shake in the Arctic air conditioning. It was going to be an interesting two years.
And it was! It really was! I shall never forget my Spanish for Reading Knowledge professor introducing the class by saying, “We’re going to learn the three most important phrases: Hello, Thank you, and How ‘bout them Dawgs?”
Go Dawgs!
Thank you for continuing to read my column in your orange t-shirt. I still love you, Reader. You’re gonna make it after all. See you next time.