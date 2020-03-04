I cannot remember a time in my life without pizza. I have loved pizza for a long time. In fact, Kevin McAllister said it best in the movie “Home Alone” –”A lovely cheese pizza just for me.”

I remember being a student at East View Elementary in the early 90s, when a pizza party was about the best day of a kid’s life. We didn’t have the Internet and the iPhone then. Yes, really, kids.

Those were the times. Crank up the New Kids On The Block and Paula Abdul cassettes and hand me a slice of cheese pizza, please.

Having passionately pursued pizza all my life, I had only ever tasted American pizza. Now, don’t get me wrong. We do have some delicious pizza here in the States. However, I was not prepared for the true ambrosia that is authentic Italian pizza. I have been blessed to have consumed Neapolitan-style pizza twice in my life – once at a little Italian restaurant called Il Vincen’so in Montpellier, France – and the other at Rossopomodoro in Venice, Italy, just off Saint Mark’s Square.

Elizabeth Gilbert provides the best description of the pizza in her book “Eat, Pray, Love: One Woman’s Search for Everything.” She swoons over the “thin, doughy, strong, gooey, gummy, yummy, chewy, salty pizza paradise.” I remember reading Gilbert’s book and envying her pizza adventures. When I watched Julia Roberts bring them to life in the film, I realized it was time for me to go on my own Pizza Quest.

I found it so inspiring to watch a woman eat pizza with abandon, forgetting for just a little while that it was loaded with calories and carbs. I wanted to experience that same freedom.

For the record, I do not advocate eating tons of pizza every day or going on a junk food binge like Templeton the Rat at the County Fair. I am a fit person and a healthy eater. I exercise daily and drink mostly water. I do, however, feel that every once in a while, you should just let it go, live a little, and eat the pizza. And I did. Twice.

Mamma Mia!

Quite possibly my favorite line in Gilbert’s book is: “I love my pizza so much, in fact, that I have come to believe in my delirium that my pizza might actually love me, in return. I am having a relationship with this pizza.” I did not really understand what she meant until I went to Il Vicen’So – a restaurant whose name is a combination of the chef’s name, Vincenzo, and the name of his wife Sophie, who works in the front of the house – in Montpellier.

Sitting at a classic French café table, I ordered the pizza my friend Polly recommended – classic Neapolitan-style, kicked up a notch. To the traditional tomato sauce and cheese (classic), ham, pesto and arugula were added as toppers. The hot, steamy pizza arrived, and instantly, I began to understand what Liz Gilbert meant.

The individual pizza was huge! I looked at Polly and wondered how I was going to eat the entire thing. She encouraged me to take the first bite.

My. Oh. My.

It was all over for me at that point. I ate the pizza. And after it was gone, I almost doubted that Dolly Parton wrote “I Will Always Love You” as a good-bye gift to Porter Wagoner. It could have easily been written about that pizza. I said good-bye to the pizza with great sadness.

So I’ll go, but I know I’ll think of you each step of the way.

A few years later, I said hello to a classic-style Neapolitan pizza in Venice when I toured Europe with the inimitable Mrs. Kathy May and the Tusculum University Community Chorus, in which I sing soprano.

The hot, crunchy, drippy pizza was placed in front of me. I looked longingly at the cheese. I breathed in the tomato sauce. I reveled at the crust. And I Ate. That. Pizza. This time, when I left my plate, I realized why Mick Jagger couldn’t “get no satisfaction.” He hadn’t eaten the pizza.

Eat the pizza.

Amy Laws has lived on three continents, in four states and has traveled to eight countries — and counting! A fluent French-speaker, her wanderlust keeps her traveling, but her roots have brought her back to Greeneville, Tenn.