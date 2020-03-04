I cannot remember a time in my life without pizza. I have loved pizza for a long time. In fact, Kevin McAllister said it best in the movie “Home Alone” –”A lovely cheese pizza just for me.”
I remember being a student at East View Elementary in the early 90s, when a pizza party was about the best day of a kid’s life. We didn’t have the Internet and the iPhone then. Yes, really, kids.
Those were the times. Crank up the New Kids On The Block and Paula Abdul cassettes and hand me a slice of cheese pizza, please.
Having passionately pursued pizza all my life, I had only ever tasted American pizza. Now, don’t get me wrong. We do have some delicious pizza here in the States. However, I was not prepared for the true ambrosia that is authentic Italian pizza. I have been blessed to have consumed Neapolitan-style pizza twice in my life – once at a little Italian restaurant called Il Vincen’so in Montpellier, France – and the other at Rossopomodoro in Venice, Italy, just off Saint Mark’s Square.
Elizabeth Gilbert provides the best description of the pizza in her book “Eat, Pray, Love: One Woman’s Search for Everything.” She swoons over the “thin, doughy, strong, gooey, gummy, yummy, chewy, salty pizza paradise.” I remember reading Gilbert’s book and envying her pizza adventures. When I watched Julia Roberts bring them to life in the film, I realized it was time for me to go on my own Pizza Quest.
I found it so inspiring to watch a woman eat pizza with abandon, forgetting for just a little while that it was loaded with calories and carbs. I wanted to experience that same freedom.
For the record, I do not advocate eating tons of pizza every day or going on a junk food binge like Templeton the Rat at the County Fair. I am a fit person and a healthy eater. I exercise daily and drink mostly water. I do, however, feel that every once in a while, you should just let it go, live a little, and eat the pizza. And I did. Twice.
Mamma Mia!
Quite possibly my favorite line in Gilbert’s book is: “I love my pizza so much, in fact, that I have come to believe in my delirium that my pizza might actually love me, in return. I am having a relationship with this pizza.” I did not really understand what she meant until I went to Il Vicen’So – a restaurant whose name is a combination of the chef’s name, Vincenzo, and the name of his wife Sophie, who works in the front of the house – in Montpellier.
Sitting at a classic French café table, I ordered the pizza my friend Polly recommended – classic Neapolitan-style, kicked up a notch. To the traditional tomato sauce and cheese (classic), ham, pesto and arugula were added as toppers. The hot, steamy pizza arrived, and instantly, I began to understand what Liz Gilbert meant.
The individual pizza was huge! I looked at Polly and wondered how I was going to eat the entire thing. She encouraged me to take the first bite.
My. Oh. My.
It was all over for me at that point. I ate the pizza. And after it was gone, I almost doubted that Dolly Parton wrote “I Will Always Love You” as a good-bye gift to Porter Wagoner. It could have easily been written about that pizza. I said good-bye to the pizza with great sadness.
So I’ll go, but I know I’ll think of you each step of the way.
A few years later, I said hello to a classic-style Neapolitan pizza in Venice when I toured Europe with the inimitable Mrs. Kathy May and the Tusculum University Community Chorus, in which I sing soprano.
The hot, crunchy, drippy pizza was placed in front of me. I looked longingly at the cheese. I breathed in the tomato sauce. I reveled at the crust. And I Ate. That. Pizza. This time, when I left my plate, I realized why Mick Jagger couldn’t “get no satisfaction.” He hadn’t eaten the pizza.
Eat the pizza.