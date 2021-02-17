Editor’s note: Today we wish the Vivacious Voyager, Amy Laws, a happy birthday and celebrate the first anniversary of “The Vivacious Voyager” column! We hope to continue to vicariously globe trot with VV for many years to come as we have found her to be a superb and entertaining traveling companion.
Author’s note: As much as I adore travel and sharing my stories with you, I am not traveling during this very real COVID-19 pandemic. I hope that you will travel vicariously along with me until the day that we can all safely satiate our wanderlust. Please keep yourself and others safe by making appropriate sacrifices for the greater good.
Dear Reader, it’s a truly festive week. We’ve celebrated Valentine’s Day with chocolates, Mardi Gras with a rather large hunk of King Cake (oh, wait maybe that was just me), and now it’s time to celebrate the one year anniversary of VV! The fun doesn’t end there. My birthday is this weekend!
I have asked readers to share their questions with me in this special edition. I sure do miss traveling, but I believe we will all truly appreciate traveling more when we are through the pandemic. Until then, I hope you’ll enjoy traveling with me in memory.
Vera Ann Myers of Bulls Gap (Myers Farm) asks: When did you know you have a love for traveling/France? Who or what influenced you to travel to France?
I fell head over heels in love with the French Language in Mme Glisson’s class at Greeneville High School in 1999. I took French I-IV and while the language was very difficult to learn, I adored it. When I took the late Melissa Weaver’s Intermediate French course my freshman year of college, I decided that I wanted to major in French. I loved every moment of that class.
Eventually, I got the chance to travel to Paris with Dr. Karen Harrington at ETSU and not long after that, I went to Dakar, Senegal for an entire summer. Interestingly, I first learned about Dakar, Senegal in Mme Glisson’s class. When I saw it as an option for a summer abroad, I remembered that they speak French there, and the rest is history.
A special merci to Mme Gwynne Glisson, Mme Melissa Weaver and Dr. Karen Harrington. They are very special to me and always will be.
Vera Ann also asks: What are some favorite foods from your travels?
My favorite food, hands down, is confit de canard (duck confit) at La Petite Périgourdine in Paris (39 rue des Écoles). Confit de canard is duck leg that is cured and cooked in its own rendered fat. The plate that I savored in Paris included potatoes and mushrooms that were also cooked in duck fat. Help me, Rhonda. Delicious. As I type this, my mouth is filling with saliva. I am not even joking.
I also enjoy finishing off a French meal with a café gourmand. It’s coffee served with a little sampler of desserts, usually three or four little bites of what the restaurant offers. Wondrous, really.
As far as other French foods go, I love raclette and cassoulet. Stay tuned for future columns about my experiences with these dishes. I enjoy croque-monsieurs when I eat at cafés. They are a layered ham and cheese sandwich with béchamel sauce.
Another favorite comes from Senegal. It is called ceebu jen or thiéboudienne. In Wolof, “ceeb” means rice and “jen” means fish. Because Wolof is an oral language, there are variations in spelling.
I have had the pleasure of being a part of the preparation of this dish. It starts with fresh fish from the ocean market, fresh vegetables and spices ground in a large mortar and pestle. Magi cubes are also used to flavor the stew. The fish and vegetables are slow cooked in a large pot and served over broken rice. The whole process is fascinating. I, myself, have ground spices and sorted and rinsed broken rice. The dish is consumed on the ground around a communal platter and eaten with the right hand.
In Italy, I like gelato and tiramisu. And you know how I love to eat the pizza when I can.
Sharon Roberts of Afton asks: What are the people in Paris really like?
As in any big city, people do not smile and wave at strangers as they do in small towns, but I have found the people in Paris to be extremely kind and helpful. Whenever I have gotten lost or my Métro ticket has stopped working, Parisians have gone out of their way to help me find a solution. The key is to use French. I can obviously carry on an entire conversation in French without ever switching to English. I have worked very hard to get to this level of fluency. However, you do not have to be fluent to use a few key phrases. I always begin every request for help with “Excusez-moi de vous déranger.” (Excuse me for bothering you.) Every time I have used this polite phrase, a person has smiled at me and stopped to assist me. Even if you simply ask “Parlez-vous anglais?” (Parlay-voo-onglay?), many of them do speak English and they will switch to English to help tourists.
I have asked every person who has ever told me that French people are “rude” a simple question. “Did you try to speak any French at all?” Every single of one of them said “no.” I rest my case.
Dawn Patelke in Knoxville asks: Which is your favorite travel memory and why? Which non-Parisian sites are your favorite to visit?
I met several wonderful people in 2006 when I spent the whole summer in Dakar, Senegal. On my first night, the Ndoye family prepared dinner for us and came over to share it. I began speaking French with Codou. She was so pleased that I could speak her language that she said to me “Tu es ma soeur.” Translation: You are my sister. Connecting with people around the world brings me such joy.
My first time in Paris, I rode the carousel at the Eiffel Tower one evening. The Eiffel Tower was shining in its resplendent glory and I was riding on this beautiful carousel. Carousels are one of my absolute favorite things because I played Carrie Pepperidge in a production of “Carousel” and it remains my favorite leading role.
I turned twenty-seven in Paris, and I spent the evening at the Eiffel Tower. When it sparkled, I thought to myself, “This is the best birthday candle I’ve ever had!” I even made some new friends. Stay tuned for a future column about this particular appointment with destiny.
In France, my favorite non-Parisian sites are: Montpellier, Nîmes, Mont St. Michel, Giverny, Sète and Carcassonne. Outside France, I love Rome, Italy and everywhere I’ve visited in Austria.
Jann Bradford of Las Vegas, Nevada asks: What is your favorite place to visit in Paris?
My favorite tourist attractions are the Père Lachaise Cemetery, the Centre Pompidou (Museum of Modern Art), Montmartre, the Notre Dame-Saint Michel area, and of course, the Eiffel Tower. I never grow tired of seeing the Eiffel Tower. It’s always captivating, no matter how many times I’ve seen it. I also enjoy riding the Métro, finding new museums (there are over 100), stopping at little cafés and walking along the Seine.
Reader, thank you for reading my column every other Wednesday. I look forward to vivaciously voyaging with you for another year.