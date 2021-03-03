Author’s note: As much as I adore travel and sharing my stories with you, I am not traveling during this very real COVID-19 pandemic. I hope that you will travel vicariously along with me until the day that we can all safely satiate our wanderlust. Please keep yourself and others safe by making appropriate sacrifices for the greater good.
“It was so lovely. Heidi stood with tears pouring down her cheeks, and thanked God for letting her come home to it again. She could find no words to express her feelings, but lingered until the light began to fade, and then ran on.”
Johanna Spyri’s “Heidi,” published in 1881 and quoted above, beautifully brings the Alpine spirit to life.
I remember the day that I went to a “Heidi” farm with Tusculum University Community Chorus members on our 2019 trip to Austria. The beauty was silencing and calming. The water seemed mystically nourishing. Fields of yellow flowers, fresh butter, soft bread, elder flower syrup, cows, waterfalls, melting snow, trees — I can easily visualize that day in Bad Hofgastein. We set off that morning knowing that we would be climbing high up into an Alpine wonderland in cable cars. Courteney Lane remembers “the excitement riding the bus to the bottom of the mountain to load the cable cars.” Lauren Edwards was “thrilled to ride the cable car and see the breathtaking views.”
I distinctly remember being in fear for my life. The gondolas climbed higher, higher, and higher on that cable, and the houses became smaller and smaller. Adam Hybarger agrees with me. He says “I thought the cable cars were scary. They kept swinging around because the higher we went, the more wind there was.”
I was relieved to reach the top. When we arrived at the summit, the views were absolutely marvelous. As Lauren remembers, “There was snow in June!” Everyone in our group was captivated by the beauty, and I believe that everyone was absorbing every moment.
After spending time at the top, taking in panoramic views and snapping many a group picture and selfie, we journeyed by foot on a light hike about midway down the mountain with our Alpine guide Hans. There were beautiful surprises awaiting us with every single step: a fragile daisy emerging like a hidden secret; tucked away cabins; woodpiles; a sea of green; the tallest of trees; sloping mountains through a clearing. They formed a window into the Alpine life.
My most vivid memory is the absolutely spellbinding fields of beautiful yellow flowers. They linger like a Polaroid in my mind. I was completely surrounded by these delicate little blossoms. It is one of the most peaceful and serene memories of my entire life. The flowers looked like joy should feel.
Mrs. Kathy May agrees. She says that “the scenery and wildflowers in the fresh air were a departure from the business of normal travel.”
Several people remembered the fresh water coming from a fountain at the top of the hill. Adam says “It was so pure and quite cold actually.” Marcia Brewer found it “impressive to see the emphasis placed on relaxation and mindfulness ... Many times it is those small unexpected parts of my adventures that leave the greatest impact.”
Our lunch was served at a little, hidden farm stand. Adam Hybarger says “It was very interesting to me that a restaurant can make good business with that kind of transportation to get there.” We all crowded into long picnic tables and the servers greeted us with smiles and patience at the language barrier. Lauren and I split a charcuterie board with farm fresh cured meats, freshly churned butter, house-made cheeses, cucumbers, and a big slice of delicious whole wheat country bread. Courteney, her husband Chad and her mother Pam also enjoyed this feast. Mrs. May said that the locally made cheese, bread and butter “seemed even more delicious outside in that setting.” Lauren and I tried water with elder flower syrup and Courteney sampled the local Almdudler, which she describes as having a “cream soda” flavor.
After our delicious lunch, Lauren and I split a “farmer’s doughnut” filled with “granggn” sauce, a rich cranberry compote. It was sprinkled with a light dusting of powdered sugar. Divine!
After an unforgettable lunch, we sang a couple of songs for the guests and staff. My favorite was “Unclouded Day.” In one part of the song, I had to hit a high “B” while the other first sopranos remained on high “G.” Up in the mountains, those notes just seemed to soar straight up to heaven. Hans, our guide, was sitting close to me while we sang and when we finished he said “You have the voice ... of an angel.”
I distinctly remember Hans telling us that “This is my sanctuary.” It is definitely easy to feel close to God when you are in Austria. Johanna Spyri wrote, “Heidi, it’s just as if we were in a high carriage and were going to drive straight into heaven.”
Another special treat was when Hans played his Alpine horn. The sound was hauntingly beautiful in the setting. Lauren recalls having the chance to try the horn for herself. After all, she is an expert French horn player, having been a member of the Pride of the Devils Marching Band and also the Carson-Newman Marching Band. She says, “It was very different from playing my French horn!”
When it was time to go back to our exquisite spa hotel, we were given a choice. I had asked our tour guide Mary earlier if we had to do the hike down the mountain. As I’ve told you before, Reader, I am fit as a fiddle, but I do not run or hike. I prefer to observe nature rather than be an active part of it. And I feel okay about that. Mary said that the hike was optional. I told her “I can hike. I just don’t want to.” She laughed and said “I like that.” Mary appreciates refreshing honesty and employs it in her daily life.
Some of the TUCC headed down the mountain by foot, and the rest of us took the cable cars back.
Lauren and Mrs. May were among the group that hiked. Mrs. May remembers hearing the cow bells and petting the cows that they saw along the way. She says “It was just a great day I’ll never forget.” Lauren says it was “so beautiful, and parts of the forest reminded me of home.” She has been a life-long fan of “Heidi.” Recalling the thrill of being in the setting of one of her favorite stories, she gushes “I felt just like Heidi, and it was a wonderful memory I will always cherish.”
Marcia Brewer and I were in the cable car group. It was a good little journey to return to the cable car station and we enjoyed some nice conversation. Upon our return to the spa, Marcia and I found the “relaxation room.” It was this room with a wall of windows and Zen-like views. The chairs were ergonomic and we both think they were some of the most comfortable chairs we’ve ever used. We talked about the day and enjoyed the peaceful setting.
Dolly Parton says it best. “And the more I look around me, and the more that I do look, the more I realize that I am viewing God’s coloring book.” Perhaps one of the most beautiful pages of God’s coloring book can be found on a little “Heidi” farm in Bad Hofgastein, Austria.